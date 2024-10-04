Campus and Community

By Moira Baird

Marine professionals in Atlantic Canada who work in the fields of engineering, science and technology have a new international professional body to connect with a global community dedicated to the future of the marine industry.

The Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology (IMarEST), together with Oceans Advance and Memorial University’s Fisheries and Marine Institute, launched an Atlantic Canada branch today, expanding its presence into the country.

IMarEST promotes the scientific development of marine engineering, science and technology, providing opportunities to exchange ideas and practices and uphold the status, standards and knowledge of marine professionals worldwide.

“The launch of this new Canadian branch will ensure marine professionals in the region get access to a range of benefits, including technical lectures, conferences, networking events, career support and professional growth,” said Chris Goldsworthy, chief executive, IMarEST, who travelled to St. John’s for the launch. “I am immensely grateful to the voluntary branch officers for the dedication they have shown in getting this initiative off the ground.”

Creating opportunities

IMarEST is a registered charity and the international professional body and learned society for all marine professionals in more than 120 countries.

It is the largest marine organization of its kind and the first institute to bring together more than 12,500 marine engineers, scientists and technologists into one international multidisciplinary professional body.

Ashley Noseworthy, president and CEO, Edgewise Environmental Ltd., and IMarEST training provider, says she is excited by the opportunities the new branch will bring.

“I am honoured to chair Canada’s first IMarEST branch,” she said. “This launch, after nearly a year of effort, offers ocean professionals in Atlantic Canada the chance to connect with a global network and contribute to the international marine community.”

Andrew Parsons, the province’s minister of Industry, Energy and Technology, was on hand for the launch.

“Newfoundland and Labrador is a leader in innovation in the ocean technology sector and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador recognizes the importance of this industry through continued support and investment,” Minister Parsons said. “The province’s journey towards becoming a global leader in ocean innovation started with a recognition of the ocean’s untapped possibilities. Our province is a leader because of the work of marine professionals and ocean pioneers, such as those at IMarEST, who continue to explore new ways to harness the ocean’s power and uncover its potential.”

Building recognition and knowledge

Shelly Petten, executive director, Oceans Advance, says the organization welcomes the opportunity to support the first Canadian branch of IMarEST and is excited to explore partnership and collaboration openings.

“The international reach of IMarEST and the engagement of their members in providing informed and expert views in response to consultations and calls for evidence for the development of national, regional and international regulation, such as the UN’s International Maritime Organization, provides amazing value for the Newfoundland and Labrador ocean technology ecosystem,” said Ms. Petten. “Congratulations to all, especially the newest chapter chair, Ashley Noseworthy, and welcome IMarEST to Canada.”

Dr. Paul Brett, vice-president, Memorial University (Marine Institute), believes IMarEST will elevate the region’s reputation as a powerhouse in oceans education, research and technology.

“The new branch offers a great opportunity for our students, young professionals, academia and industry to share our local expertise, broaden our global relationships to grow our oceans sector at home and bring our knowledge to the world,” said Dr. Brett.

Membership

IMarEST provides grades of membership for anyone working in a marine-related role, from those seeking chartership or other professional recognition, to those just starting out in their careers or studying in education.

It enhances the professional development of marine engineers, scientists and technologists at all stages of their careers.

For more information on how to join IMarEST’s Atlantic Canada branch, visit here.