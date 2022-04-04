 Go to page content

Auditor general review

Memorial welcomes opportunity to show transparency, accountability and stewardship

Campus and Community

April 4, 2022

Memorial University welcomes the review of the auditor general announced by the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador earlier today.

The review is an opportunity to show Memorial’s commitment to transparency and accountability, demonstrate Memorial’s wise stewardship of resources and also identify areas for potential improvement.

In Budget 2021, the province indicated that the amendment of the Memorial University Act “to provide the university with greater autonomy” was forthcoming.

It is disappointing that changes that allow for greater autonomy have been delayed while amendments to the Auditor General Act, that expand government oversight of Memorial University, were approved in November 2021.

It is the university’s hope that the review process is efficient and timely and the amendment of the Memorial University Act will not be further delayed.

Memorial was previously reviewed by the auditor general in 2005 and 2014. The province also undertook a review of the public post-secondary education system in 2004-05 and again in 2019, the results of which were published in early 2021.

Memorial recognizes significant public funds are entrusted to it, largely in support of government policy to freeze tuition from 1999-2020. The 2021 budget included a policy shift away from tuition freeze and a $68.4-million decrease in the provincial allocation to Memorial over five years.

As Memorial works to address this decrease in provincial funding, it will continue to prioritize the needs of students and the university’s commitment to contributing to a resilient, prosperous and sustainable Newfoundland and Labrador.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

a white backdrop with multi-coloured blocks and black lines

April 5, 2022

Bold and innovative

Interdisciplinary teams awarded nearly $500,000 for high-risk, high-reward research

A wavy black, grey, yellow and white background

April 4, 2022

Employee town hall

Join the conversation on Monday, April 11

School of Pharmacy alumna and 2022 Honorary White Coat recipient Christina Tulk stands at a counter in her Corner Brook pharmacy.

April 4, 2022

Proud moment

School of Pharmacy alumna named honorary white coat recipient

The Memorial coat of arms on the Memorial tower up close with the sun glinting off the right side.

April 4, 2022

Interim VP appointed

Chief information officer leading administration and finance portfolio

Dr. Vianne Timmons wears a red blazer and black shirt while leaning on a railing with windows behind her.

April 1, 2022

Happy anniversary, Dr. Timmons!

President Vianne Timmons celebrates two years on the job

Bronwyn Bridges wears black glasses and a green shirt. There is a wooden railing behind her and a garden with snow and bare trees too.

April 1, 2022

Remote patient care

PhD student co-founds company to revolutionize remote patient monitoring