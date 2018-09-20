Avoid tickets

Campus and Community

By Sandy Woolfrey-Fahey

In May 2017, Memorial implemented Passport Canada, a parking payment application.

The app allows users to pay for parking with their phone via credit card or a pre-loaded wallet. Passport is free to download from the iPhone App Store or Android Google Play, and creates an easier and more convenient parking experience.

“User uptake of this service in the first year was significant and positively received,” said Karen Alexander, associate director of Risk and Emergency Services with the Office of the Chief Risk Officer. “We plan to transition all users to the app or pay and display payment options in the coming months as we remove all meters.”

Key features of Passport include the ability to monitor the parking session, extend time remotely up to a maximum allotted time, view payment history and receive email receipts.

For those who do not use a credit card, or prefer to use Interac, debit cards can be used to load the wallet at the St. John’s Campus parking office, which is located on the 1st floor of the Facilities Management Building.

Driving factor

“Memorial has experienced high rates of meter vandalism this past year, resulting in many broken and missing meter heads on campus,” said Ms. Alexander.

“This is a driving factor to moving toward an electronic based payment system. Traditional meter heads remain costly to replace and maintain, and are not a sustainable replacement option for the university.”

Users are reminded they are expected to pay parking fees even if parked at a missing or broken meter and should use the app to avoid being ticketed. In some parking lots on campus, most or all meters have been removed or broken. These spaces still require payment for parking through Passport Canada.

Users are encouraged to scan the lot for Passport Canada parking signage indicating the zone number, which is required when using the app. The parking app is available for use at more than 600 parking spaces on campus using the vehicle plate information.

For more information visit: https://www.mun.ca/cep/parking/pay_per_use.php.