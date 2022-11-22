Be prepared

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

MUN Safe is Memorial's main communications tool when winter weather causes cancellations.

Newfoundland and Labrador is known for its intense, and sometimes dangerous, weather.

Snow, ice and wind can create challenging conditions from November until spring.

During these times, Memorial’s priority is to continue key operations and services, especially for students who live on campus.

However, extreme weather sometimes means delayed openings or full-day closures to reduce the risks for individuals who travel to campus.

Closure communication

The university doesn’t close except under unusual circumstances, and Memorial has a plan to keep you informed when cancellations and closures happen.

MUN Safe is the primary communication tool to inform campus communities of weather-related closures and other emergency information.

All university community members are encouraged to download the app; ensure your campus is selected and your phone is set to receive notifications from MUN Safe.

Memorial University does not issue announcements regarding opening as usual.

Visit the MUN Safe website for more information, including how to download the app.

Advisories for late openings and all-day closures are issued by 7 a.m.

With respect to a closure of the university’s facilities in the Avalon region, cancellation notices should be understood to include all faculties, school, units and on-campus activities in that region, including the Memorial University Childcare Centre, the Centre for Nursing Studies, Signal Hill Campus and the Marine Institute.

As a separately incorporated entity, The Works is not considered a part of Memorial University for the purposes of early closure/delayed opening messages and will issue its own notifications.

If inclement weather happens on weekends, holidays or after hours, the responsibility to share event cancellations rests with organizers.

If you use Memorial’s shuttle bus between St. John’s campuses, ensure you also subscribe for notifications within MUN Safe for changes to shuttle bus service that may happen in advance of a closure.

Deciding to close

The decision to cancel on-campus classes and labs or to close campuses in the Avalon region is made by the university president (or her designate) who gets advice from a number of university units.

Facilities Management is in close contact with Environment Canada and the provincial government’s Department of Transportation and Works as weather systems develop and provides this information to those involved in the decision-making process.

Cancellations at Memorial’s facilities outside the Avalon region, including Grenfell Campus, the Labrador Campus, and Marine Institute locations in Lewisporte and Stephenville, are handled by those units.

For employees

The university will ensure campuses remain safe and accessible for those who must access campus.

Employees who normally work from campus and have not been advised to report to work and employees approved to work remotely are not required to work during a university closure.

Online teaching and learning

In the event of a campus closure, on-campus classes and activities are cancelled.

Students and instructors will be able to access online courses via Brightspace, and unless individual instructors advise their students otherwise, activities and deliverables in online courses will continue as scheduled.

Instructors are asked to discuss with their students in advance how they will communicate any adjustments to their schedule.

If adverse weather leads to widespread power outages in the region, the university will announce both restrictions to campus access as well as suspension of online classes.

Be prepared

Off-campus students, faculty and staff are encouraged to prepare a 72-hour emergency kit that includes fresh water, non-perishable food and flashlights.

As a reminder, all academic and administrative units are required to have up-to-date business continuity plans.

Leadership teams should review plans and consider whether updates are required.