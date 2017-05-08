Be safe and prepared

Campus and Community

By Sandy Woolfrey-Fahey

During the month of May, the Office of the Chief Risk Office (OCRO) will celebrate and promote its programs and initiatives.

There are many events planned recognizing NAOSH Week (North American Occupational Safety and Health), Emergency Preparedness Week and National Police Week, in which students, faculty and staff can participate.

Recognizing these events highlights the importance of increasing understanding, raising awareness, reducing injuries and illness and being prepared for emergencies in the workplace, at home and in the community.

Safety champions

One example of the important work happening at Memorial is the work of the Workplace Health and Safety (WHS) committees that provide a forum for communication between the employer and the worker to address health and safety concerns in the workplace.

Committee members play an important role in developing the health and safety culture in the workplace and act as safety champions on behalf of Memorial.

Since 2014 the OCRO has conducted annual compliance audits to evaluate WHS committee activity and functionality. The average committee audit score has increased consistently from 60 per cent in 2014 to 86 per cent in 2016, with four committees achieving 100 per cent in 2016.

On May 10, the four committees and the WHS committee co-chairs will be recognized for their efforts.

Many other events are planned, including those listed below.

St. John’s events

Do You Know What To Do If Shots Are Fired on Campus?

Tuesday, May 9, at 2 p.m.

Location: ED-2018A

Disaster Crash Course

Wednesday, May 10, at 2 p.m.

Location: ED-2018A

Workplace Health and Safety (WHS) committee recognition

Wednesday, May 10, at 2 p.m.

Location: UC-3018, The Landing

Respiratory Protection Awareness sessions

May 8-10, various times (please see below)

Location: IIC-2001

Do You Know What To Do If Shots Are Fired on Campus?

Monday, May 15, at 10 a.m.

Location: A-1043

Disaster Crash Course

Wednesday, May 17, at 10 a.m.

Location: A1043

Do You Know What To Do If Shots Are Fired on Campus?

Friday, May 19, at 10 a.m.

Location: A-1043

Grenfell Events

Launch of Mun Safe App for Grenfell Campus

Monday, May 8

Information session: Emergency Preparation and Safety

Tuesday, May 9, from 1-2 p.m.

Scavenger Hunt:

For more information or to register, contact rluther@grenfell.mun.ca.

Wednesday, May 10

Emergency preparation exercise

Thursday, May 11

Draw for prizes

Friday, May 12

Ongoing:

Daily safety notes

Colouring contest for kids

Crossword puzzle



Respiratory Protection Awareness sessions

WHS is offering training and awareness sessions on how to use, store and care for N95 respirators.

These are commonly referred to as “dust masks” and are seen throughout campus. Register to attend our session to get a better understanding of how to protect yourself while using respirators.