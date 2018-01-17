Better IT decisions

Campus and Community

By Sandy Woolfrey-Fahey

Staying current in the age of technology is challenging, to say the least.

An almost endless list of new devices, apps, software and services are continually being made available to consumers.

The challenge is exponentially greater when considering an institution the size of Memorial and the information technology requirements of its students, researchers, faculty and staff.

“There are significant demands here for modern, fast, reliable and secure technology,” said Gary Bradshaw, interim chair, IT Governance and Collaboration Council, and associate vice-president (administration and finance) Marine Institute. “Fulfilling these requests often requires informed, strategic investments in IT infrastructure, especially considering limited budgets.”

VPC response

The Vice-Presidents Council has responded by establishing the IT Governance and Collaboration Council.

The council is a senior body working group accountable for recommending university IT policies and strategies and overall governance. The council recently developed a new IT Governance and Collaboration Framework, enabling effective decision-making and collaboration across units and campuses.

“This framework is intended to facilitate co-ordinated planning to increase success, to ensure the optimal use of limited resources and ensure security compliance.” — Gary Bradshaw

The framework is designed to ensure significant IT decisions that have a major impact on Memorial from a directional, policy, security, financial, operational or strategic perspective are made collaboratively with input from key stakeholders.

The framework takes into consideration the complexities of the distributed IT environment at Memorial and the uniqueness of the multi-campus institution. It will not create impediments to the ongoing operations of individual IT units.

Facilitating collaboration

“It’s all about collaboration, accountability and transparency,” said Mr. Bradshaw. “This framework is intended to facilitate co-ordinated planning to increase success, to ensure the optimal use of limited resources and ensure security compliance.”

The framework will change how discussions and decision-making happen at Memorial. It supports better decisions that provide more value and ensures the right people are talking to each other with the right information to make the best decision possible.

The four committees under the framework’s structure are academic and student life, research, administrative services, and core IT and security, and operate with the principles of effectiveness, partnership and stewardship. The committees will hold their inaugural meeting at the end of January.