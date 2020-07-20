Campus and Community

By Memorial University

One of the legacies of Memorial’s WW100 Commemoration Program was the decision to establish a suite of services for veterans and serving military members at the university.

Memorial University of Newfoundland was established in 1925 as a living memorial to those who lost their lives in the First World War.

This unique origin is a source of identity and pride for the university community that has been traditionally recognized in several ways, including memorial sites on campus such as the Wall of Remembrance in St. John’s and the Danger Tree sculpture at Grenfell Campus, the annual Ceremony of Remembrance services and, most recently, the WW100 Commemoration Program.

Veterans services portals or programs have been established at several universities in Canada. Elements common to these programs include academic credit for training and experience, special leave for deployments or domestic operations and a tailored orientation for veterans transitioning to university life.

Survey available

“It is essential that we survey veterans and serving members to gain a better understanding of their needs, as well as barriers they may experience to enrolment at Memorial,” said Bert Riggs, chair of the Veterans Services Program Development Committee and university marshal.

Since the university does not currently track which students, faculty or staff are veterans or serving members, Memorial is working with the command teams of the various Canadian Forces units stationed in Newfoundland and Labrador to distribute a survey through their chain of commands.

Any veterans or serving members who work or study at Memorial University are encouraged to complete the survey.

To access the survey, please contact Doug Ballam.

The results will be compiled into a report, along with specific program recommendations, that will be submitted to Vice-Presidents Council in December 2020.