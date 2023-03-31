Board executive statement

Campus and Community

Earlier this month, Memorial University’s Board of Regents became aware of recent social media comments made by a board member. In response, the Board initiated a review of the comments under its Code of Conduct.

All members of the Board of Regents are expected to act with integrity, respect and in a manner befitting the trust and confidence that has been placed in them as community representatives. As such, the review found the member in non-compliance of the Code of Conduct and a letter of reprimand and suspension has been issued to the member for the remainder of their term, which ends on Aug. 31 2023.