 Go to page content

Board executive statement

Board executive committee issues decision on social media commentary

Campus and Community

March 31, 2023

Earlier this month, Memorial University’s Board of Regents became aware of recent social media comments made by a board member. In response, the Board initiated a review of the comments under its Code of Conduct.

All members of the Board of Regents are expected to act with integrity, respect and in a manner befitting the trust and confidence that has been placed in them as community representatives. As such, the review found the member in non-compliance of the Code of Conduct and a letter of reprimand and suspension has been issued to the member for the remainder of their term, which ends on Aug. 31 2023.

 

