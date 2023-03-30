Board reappointments

Campus and Community

The province has reappointed four members to Memorial University’s Board of Regents, effective March 23, 2023.

Board Chair Glenn Barnes and Regents Michelle Baikie, Karen McCarthy and Eleanor Swanson have all been reappointed for three-year terms.

“We are grateful that these community volunteers have agreed to continue their service to Memorial University in these important governance roles,” said Neil Bose, acting president and vice-chancellor. “Their experience and expertise at the board table brings tremendous value to the work we will continue to do together. I would also like to express my thanks to outgoing board member Joe Dunford, who completed his term on the board in March.”

Memorial has a bicameral system of governance: Senate, which is responsible for all academic matters of the university, and the Board of Regents, which oversees the management, administration and control of property, revenue, business and affairs of the university.