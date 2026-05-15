Bridging cultures, building belonging

Campus and Community

By Catherine Dutton

Last year, the Internationalization Office was successful in a proposal submitted under the Newfoundland and Labrador Settlement and Integration Program to support the settlement and integration of international students attending Memorial.

As part of this work, the office launched a new initiative called Community Bridge: International Student Mentorship Program — a community integration pilot for international students.

The program was designed to foster meaningful connections between international students and senior members of the community.

Its ultimate aim was to create a welcoming environment in which international students could feel a sense of belonging.

Culture, customs and community life

The hope for the program was that the students might choose to make Newfoundland and Labrador their home, apply the knowledge and skills gained through their studies at Memorial and become valued members of society.

This was to be accomplished by creating a welcoming space where student mentees could build deeper connections to the province in which they live and study — gaining first-hand insights into Newfoundland and Labrador’s culture, customs and community life.

At the same time, senior mentors had the opportunity to share their wisdom, foster meaningful relationships and enjoy companionship while gaining fresh perspectives and a richer understanding of diverse cultures.

Highlights for the full group included a pumpkin carving night, a tour of The Rooms and, thanks to co-operative weather, a trip to the Merry and Bright light festival at the Botanical Gardens in December, with fresh snow and seasonal light displays enhancing the experience.

Great uptake

The Internationalization Office connected 14 students with senior members of the community.

Throughout the fall months, mentors met with their mentees regularly, sometimes simply to chat, explore new areas or participate in group activities.

Community Bridge continued into the winter semester, with another 13 international students connecting with mentors.

Most mentors had a connection to Memorial, whether as current employees, alumni or retirees (members of the MUN Pensioners’ Association).

Formal group activities included a games night and a bowling outing, with the final event bringing mentors and mentees together for Memory Lane: A Celebration of 50 Years of MUN Choir! — a chance for students to experience another part of Memorial life.

Mentors also ensured that students got to see and experience other aspects of the city and surrounding area, including local sightseeing tours.

Dave King, mentor to Joshua Chidera, says the pair toured Flatrock, Middle Cove and Cape Spear after a major storm.

“The waves were impressive, so it was nice to show,” said Mr. King.

“Every single stop came with its own rich history and stories I never knew, even after having applied to study here,” said Mr. Chidera. “When I shared photos and what I’d learned with my family back home, they were absolutely stunned.”

Yipeng Yu (Eric) had a memorable experience when his mentor, Pat O’Flaherty, invited him to watch a Brier curling match.

“It was my first time attending a curling game, and we were very lucky — Brad Gushue, one of the greatest curlers in history, was there and led his team to victory over Team Nova Scotia,” he said. “Before seeing it in person, I couldn’t quite imagine how a stone could curl and land precisely in the button. It was truly impressive.”

Mercy Olawumi Oladele shared a different kind of learning experience, noting that her mentor, Janice Parsons, taught her how to knit, and it was “a skill I can’t seem to get enough of.”

The cultural exchange flowed both ways. Mr. Yu introduced Ms. O’Flaherty to Chinese paper-cutting, a traditional art form used to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

“Although it was her first time trying it, she created a beautiful piece,” he said.

Through these shared experiences, mentors benefited from opportunities to learn about different cultures, as well as the challenges international students face while settling into the city.

A number of these connections have grown into friendships that will continue beyond the formal timeframe of Community Bridge.

Help to settle in

Overall, the project was well received by participants, with feedback from both mentors and mentees being very positive.

Many acknowledged that the support provided from Harim Jun and Benjamin Roque in the Internationalization Office played an important role in the program’s success.

As for the participants, the benefits were many.

“I understand that international students can easily feel overwhelmed balancing schoolwork with the challenge of adapting to a new city, but I do wish more of us would open our emails and sign up for programs like this one from the Internationalization Office,” said Joshua Chidra. “It makes settling into life here, and connecting with the people around you, so much easier.”

Jeanne O’Brien, who was paired with Joseph Okuboarere, says Community Bridge paired her with “a wonderful man.

She says they bonded right from the start over their mutual interests in literature and film, the visual arts and the outdoors.

“The facilitators of the program did a fine job of pairing me with Joseph,” Ms. O’Brien said. “Our friendship will outlast the confines of the past two semesters. Hanging with Joseph is now an established part of my life.”

While the program is not currently operating in its original form, the work undertaken has helped shape an evolved approach to community‑based integration support — one grounded in meaningful relationships, mutual learning and sustained community connection.