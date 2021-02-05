Brighter futures

Campus and Community

By Michelle Osmond

Applications are now open for Memorial University’s program to support Newfoundland and Labrador students who have been in foster care.

The Memorial University Youth Foster Support Program is providing financial support, including full-time undergraduate tuition and other required institutional fees, for a maximum of four years and up to eight semesters.

“This program not only removes the financial barrier for former youth in care to access post-secondary education, but it is also an acknowledgement that they can achieve and succeed in spite of the challenges they have faced in their lives,” said Diane Molloy (BSW ’83), executive director of the Newfoundland and Labrador Foster Families Association.

“It is a way of saying, we believe in you and support your efforts. It is a message about resiliency, hope and building a brighter future.”

“Memorial University is proud to be offering this program to Newfoundlanders and Labradorians as part of our commitment to the people of the province,” said President Vianne Timmons.

“This is a level of support that we can offer these youth so they know that a university education is accessible for them.”

Spring launch

The program, which is being offered to 20 students, including current Memorial students, is launching as a pilot for the spring 2021 semester.

Ten students will be accepted for the spring semester and 10 for the fall semester.

Eligible students would have been in foster care for a minimum of one year, academically eligible to attend university and working towards their first undergraduate program.

Applications will be reviewed by a selection committee to identify those selected for the bursary. The support does not include accommodation and living costs.

More information is available here. Inquiries can be directed here.