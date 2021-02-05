 Go to page content

Brighter futures

Applications open for Youth Foster Support Program

Campus and Community

Feb. 5, 2021

By Michelle Osmond

Applications are now open for Memorial University’s program to support Newfoundland and Labrador students who have been in foster care.

Memorial’s new Youth Foster Care Program means financial support for 20 N.L. students.
Photo: David Howells

The Memorial University Youth Foster Support Program is providing financial support, including full-time undergraduate tuition and other required institutional fees, for a maximum of four years and up to eight semesters.

“This program not only removes the financial barrier for former youth in care to access post-secondary education, but it is also an acknowledgement that they can achieve and succeed in spite of the challenges they have faced in their lives,” said Diane Molloy (BSW ’83), executive director of the Newfoundland and Labrador Foster Families Association.

“It is a way of saying, we believe in you and support your efforts. It is a message about resiliency, hope and building a brighter future.”

“Memorial University is proud to be offering this program to Newfoundlanders and Labradorians as part of our commitment to the people of the province,” said President Vianne Timmons.

“This is a level of support that we can offer these youth so they know that a university education is accessible for them.”

Spring launch

The program, which is being offered to 20 students, including current Memorial students, is launching as a pilot for the spring 2021 semester.

Ten students will be accepted for the spring semester and 10 for the fall semester.

Eligible students would have been in foster care for a minimum of one year, academically eligible to attend university and working towards their first undergraduate program.

Applications will be reviewed by a selection committee to identify those selected for the bursary. The support does not include accommodation and living costs.

More information is available here. Inquiries can be directed here.

Michelle Osmond is a senior communications advisor with the Office of the Registrar. She can be reached at mlosmond@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Feb. 5, 2021

Imposter syndrome

Gazette student columnist is here to tell you 'You're doing amazing'

Feb. 5, 2021

Future forecast

Physics alumnus grateful for guidance from meteorologists, professors

Feb. 4, 2021

Step toward reconciliation

Indigenous leaders present Grenfell Campus with Grand Council flag

Dr. Kamal Hossain

Feb. 3, 2021

Paving the way

Collaborative asphalt project to improve roads in N.L.

Feb. 2, 2021

Planning for winter weather

Information about winter 2021 weather-related closures

Feb. 1, 2021

Continuing to climb

Enrolments up again at Memorial after record-breaking fall