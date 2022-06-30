 Go to page content

Bringing back brunch!

An iconic view, an iconic building and a meal with friends and family

Campus and Community

June 30, 2022

By Jane Furneaux

In the spirit of Come Home Year and all things nostalgic, Signal Hill Campus is bringing back brunch.

A collage of vintage Polaroid images of the inside and outside of the Battery Hotel on Signal Hill in St. John's.

Head up the hill this summer to revisit the former Battery Hotel and get the opportunity to visit the remodeled Emera Innovation Exchange.

The former Battery Hotel, which is now Memorial University’s Emera Innovation Exchange, has been an iconic structure overlooking the city of St. John’s since the 1960s. Its first iteration was a drive-in motel and gas bar.

If you have not yet had a chance to visit and are curious to see inside, you can stroll up the hill to experience a nostalgic Newfoundland and Labrador-style buffet brunch inside the beautiful conference hall.

Signal Hill Campus is positioned as an innovation and public engagement hub and a provincial resource. Newfoundland and Labrador’s Come Home Year is an excellent opportunity to re-introduce this dynamic space to the community and its potential to connect individuals both on-site and on-screen.

An illustrated image of Signal Hill Campus in a circle with orange in the top half and the words "Signal Hill Brunch" Memorial University Signal Hill Campus logo below.Jordan Wright, director of operations, conference and event services at Signal Hill Campus, has been involved in the redevelopment project since Memorial purchased the former hotel in 2013 and is thrilled to host the special event.

Mr. Wright points to Memorial’s new strategic plan, Transforming Our Horizons, as a source of inspiration and welcoming the community to the space.

“Memorial’s new strategic plan places an emphasis on creating welcoming, open-door campuses and we really embrace that spirit here at Signal Hill Campus,” he said. “We’re looking forward to our Signal Hill brunch as a way to welcome the community, both residents and visitors, to our beautiful facilities here at the Emera Innovation Exchange.

“We’re delighted to partner with members of the Signal Hill Campus family, Red Oak Catering, Business & Arts Newfoundland and Labrador and the Johnson Geo Centre to celebrate our province and offer this throwback brunch at the Emera Innovation Exchange. Please join us for food, entertainment, and fun in July and August!”

For more information on the event, taking place on two dates, Sunday, July 31, and Sunday, Aug. 21, including the menu and how to purchase tickets, please visit online.

Jane Furneaux works in the Genesis Centre at Signal Hill Campus. She can be reached at jfurneaux@genesiscentre.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

A large group of people in matching shirts pose as a group and hold a N.L. flag. Palm trees are behind them.

June 29, 2022

Strong showing

Provincial teams win at world remotely operated vehicle championship

A text of vocabulary of Demasduit in a very old book that has marks of damage on it in brown.

June 28, 2022

Indigenous voices

Preserving Indigenous languages for future generations

June 24, 2022

U.K. connection

New general manager appointed for Harlow Campus

A sepia image of the Memorial Tower and the QEII Library with the UC visible to the right.

June 24, 2022

Relationships First

Funding will support restorative justice program

June 24, 2022

Hands-on STEM

Memorial graduate students create programming for entire northern school

Black and grey swirl pattern

June 23, 2022

Cutting-edge innovation

Nearly $8 million invested to accelerate diverse research discoveries