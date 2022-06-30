Campus and Community

By Jane Furneaux

In the spirit of Come Home Year and all things nostalgic, Signal Hill Campus is bringing back brunch.

Head up the hill this summer to revisit the former Battery Hotel and get the opportunity to visit the remodeled Emera Innovation Exchange.

The former Battery Hotel, which is now Memorial University’s Emera Innovation Exchange, has been an iconic structure overlooking the city of St. John’s since the 1960s. Its first iteration was a drive-in motel and gas bar.

If you have not yet had a chance to visit and are curious to see inside, you can stroll up the hill to experience a nostalgic Newfoundland and Labrador-style buffet brunch inside the beautiful conference hall.

Signal Hill Campus is positioned as an innovation and public engagement hub and a provincial resource. Newfoundland and Labrador’s Come Home Year is an excellent opportunity to re-introduce this dynamic space to the community and its potential to connect individuals both on-site and on-screen.

Jordan Wright, director of operations, conference and event services at Signal Hill Campus, has been involved in the redevelopment project since Memorial purchased the former hotel in 2013 and is thrilled to host the special event.

Mr. Wright points to Memorial’s new strategic plan, Transforming Our Horizons, as a source of inspiration and welcoming the community to the space.

“Memorial’s new strategic plan places an emphasis on creating welcoming, open-door campuses and we really embrace that spirit here at Signal Hill Campus,” he said. “We’re looking forward to our Signal Hill brunch as a way to welcome the community, both residents and visitors, to our beautiful facilities here at the Emera Innovation Exchange.

“We’re delighted to partner with members of the Signal Hill Campus family, Red Oak Catering, Business & Arts Newfoundland and Labrador and the Johnson Geo Centre to celebrate our province and offer this throwback brunch at the Emera Innovation Exchange. Please join us for food, entertainment, and fun in July and August!”

For more information on the event, taking place on two dates, Sunday, July 31, and Sunday, Aug. 21, including the menu and how to purchase tickets, please visit online.