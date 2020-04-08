 Go to page content

April 8, 2020

Effective tomorrow, Thursday, April 9, Memorial is phasing in reduced building access on St. John’s campus, beginning with reduced building hours.

Buildings will be open daily from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday and will be locked on weekends and holidays.

Only individuals who need to collect essential items or those who perform functions deemed critical that require campus access should visit campus. Additional access restrictions are anticipated in the coming weeks.

The exceptions to these reduced hours are the Engineering and Chemistry-Physics buildings, which will remain open until 8 p.m. on weekdays and 6 p.m. on weekends to accommodate student computer access.

The main entrance should be used to access both of these buildings. The University Centre will remain open until 11 p.m. as it is a Metrobus stop. The Queen Elizabeth II Library will remain closed as previously announced.

This measure will further encourage social distancing, reduce foot traffic on the St. John’s campus and reduce the demand on custodial staff and other resources.

Anyone who must come to campus should do so in a safe and responsible way, following public health protocol for visiting public spaces. This includes using social distancing (two-metres apart), hand washing and not socializing.

Please remember regular custodial waste collection and cleaning are not in effect in many areas and perishable waste must not be left in buildings.

We thank you in advance for your understanding and co-operation.

