Building leadership

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

The Fisheries and Marine Institute of Memorial University is pleased to welcome Laurie Skinner as its new associate vice-president (administration and finance).

The Board of Regents approved the appointment of Ms. Skinner effective June 22, after a three-month selection process.

“We are excited to have someone of Ms. Skinner’s calibre join our leadership team and play a pivotal role in supporting our strategic vision to guide our province forward in the oceans sector with outstanding graduates and students, innovative programs and research,” said Glenn Blackwood, vice-president, Memorial University (Marine Institute).

“I am pleased to be joining a progressive, innovative organization at this stage in their strategic plan,” said Ms. Skinner. “I look forward to working with the team to build on the success of the Marine Institute both locally, nationally and internationally.”

About Laurie Skinner

Ms. Skinner’s career spans more than 25 years in progressively senior leadership roles, including professional experience across multiple sectors such as public accounting, publicly traded companies, government and privately held entrepreneurial companies.

She has seven years’ experience as a chief financial officer supporting a diversified group of companies in a variety of sectors across Canada and the U.S.

Ms. Skinner holds a bachelor of commerce (hons.)(accounting) degree from Memorial University; she was a named a fellow of Chartered Professional Accountants N.L in 2017.

AVP role

The associate vice-president (administration and finance) will report directly to the vice-president, Memorial University (Marine Institute) and work closely with Memorial’s vice-president (administration and finance).

Ms. Skinner will lead the portfolio with a $50-million plus operating budget, of which 45 per cent is generated by sources external to the institute and Memorial University.

She will strategically guide the institute’s financial and administrative services, human resources, quality assurance, information and communication technologies, marine services and ancillary services units, as well as provide support to strategic and operational planning.

Thanks

Mr. Blackwood shared his thanks to the six-member selection committee, which included representation from Memorial’s St. John’s and Grenfell campuses and to outgoing associate vice-president, Fred Christian-Quinton.

“I am very grateful to Mr. Christian-Quinton for his steadfast leadership in the associate vice-president (administration and finance) role and his contribution to the growth of the Marine Institute over his almost 32 years of service. We wish him all the best as he begins his well-deserved retirement,” Mr. Blackwood said.