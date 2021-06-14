 Go to page content

Building leadership

Associate VP (administration and finance) Marine Institute appointed

Campus and Community

June 14, 2021

By Memorial University

The Fisheries and Marine Institute of Memorial University is pleased to welcome Laurie Skinner as its new associate vice-president (administration and finance).

The Board of Regents approved the appointment of Ms. Skinner effective June 22, after a three-month selection process.

“We are excited to have someone of Ms. Skinner’s calibre join our leadership team and play a pivotal role in supporting our strategic vision to guide our province forward in the oceans sector with outstanding graduates and students, innovative programs and research,” said Glenn Blackwood, vice-president, Memorial University (Marine Institute).

“I am pleased to be joining a progressive, innovative organization at this stage in their strategic plan,” said Ms. Skinner. “I look forward to working with the team to build on the success of the Marine Institute both locally, nationally and internationally.”

About Laurie Skinner

Ms. Skinner’s career spans more than 25 years in progressively senior leadership roles, including professional experience across multiple sectors such as public accounting, publicly traded companies, government and privately held entrepreneurial companies.

She has seven years’ experience as a chief financial officer supporting a diversified group of companies in a variety of sectors across Canada and the U.S.

Ms. Skinner holds a bachelor of commerce (hons.)(accounting) degree from Memorial University; she was a named a fellow of Chartered Professional Accountants N.L in 2017.

AVP role

The associate vice-president (administration and finance) will report directly to the vice-president, Memorial University (Marine Institute) and work closely with Memorial’s vice-president (administration and finance).

Ms. Skinner will lead the portfolio with a $50-million plus operating budget, of which 45 per cent is generated by sources external to the institute and Memorial University.

She will strategically guide the institute’s financial and administrative services, human resources, quality assurance, information and communication technologies, marine services and ancillary services units, as well as provide support to strategic and operational planning.

Thanks

Mr. Blackwood shared his thanks to the six-member selection committee, which included representation from Memorial’s St. John’s and Grenfell campuses and to outgoing associate vice-president, Fred Christian-Quinton.

“I am very grateful to Mr. Christian-Quinton for his steadfast leadership in the associate vice-president (administration and finance) role and his contribution to the growth of the Marine Institute over his almost 32 years of service. We wish him all the best as he begins his well-deserved retirement,” Mr. Blackwood said.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Two people in safety gear pull up a rope from the ocean

June 14, 2021

Fundamental shift

Study casts doubt on how ocean currents operate, role in climate system

A woman with short blonde hair wears a mask and lab coat and stands in front of the pharmacy counter in Shoppers Drug Mart.

June 14, 2021

At the helm

Pharmacy alumna, national chair says alma mater prepared her to lead

Two women smiling in the Arts and Science building atrium.

June 11, 2021

‘Reconciliation in action’

Mi'kmaw Grand Council Flag to fly permanently at Grenfell Campus

A woman with black hair, black sunglasses and a black coat and scarf with a snow-covered forest in the background

June 11, 2021

‘Get involved’

Rewarding experiences, fun times and a happy heart await you: volunteer

Botanical Garden staff planting Autumn Joy Sedums at the new Core Science Facility

June 11, 2021

Planning underway

Beautification project seeking suggestions for interior, exterior spaces

A woman in a black shirt and green scarf with black and grey wavy hair holds a book and stands in front of the ocean.

June 10, 2021

What the Oceans Remember

Author Sonja Boon latest Coast Lines book club selection