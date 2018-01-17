Call for submissions

Campus and Community

By Jeff Green

Those interested in applying for two separate funding opportunities have until Feb. 15 to submit their applications.

Cross-campus Initiatives Fund

The Cross-Campus Initiatives Fund builds on existing strategic relationships between the St. John’s campus, the Marine Institute, Grenfell Campus, Harlow Campus and the Labrador Institute.

The fund annually allocates $40,000 as one-time support for new initiatives that are clearly and demonstrably strategic for the units.

More details about the fund, including its terms of reference and guidelines for proposals, are available here. Inquiries can be directed to the Office of the Provost and Vice-President (Academic) at 709-864-8246 or via email.

Conference Fund

The Conference Fund provides support for conferences, workshops or seminars hosted or co-hosted by Memorial.

The fund annually allocates $50,000 for one-time support of regular conferences, as opposed to large-scale events.

Terms of reference and a template for submissions are available here. Inquiries can be directed to the Office of the Vice-President (Research) at 709-864-3650 or via email.

A call for applications to both funds is issued three times per academic year in October, February and June.

Both funds are supported by the portfolios of the Vice-President (Research), Vice-President (Academic), Vice-President (Marine Institute) and Vice-President (Grenfell).

The deadline for applications to both funds is Thursday, Feb. 15.