Call for submissions

Campus and Community

By Jennifer Batten

Memorial is accepting applications for the Vice-Presidents Council Cross-Campus Initiatives Fund and Conference Fund.

Cross-Campus Initiatives

The Cross-Campus Initiatives Fund builds on existing strategic relationships between the St. John’s campus, the Marine Institute, Grenfell Campus, Harlow Campus and the Labrador Institute. The fund annually allocates $40,000 as one-time support for new initiatives that are clearly and demonstrably strategic for the units.

More information on the Cross-Campus Initiatives Fund, including terms of reference and guidelines for proposals, is available here. Inquiries can be directed to the Office of the Provost and Vice-President (Academic) at 709-864-8246 or via email.

Conference Fund

The Conference Fund provides support for conferences, workshops or seminars hosted or co-hosted by Memorial. The fund annually allocates $50,000 for one-time support of regular conferences, as opposed to large-scale events.

More information on the Conference Fund, including terms of reference and a template for submissions, is available here. Inquiries can be directed to the Office of the Vice-President (Research) at 709-864-3650 or via email.

A call for applications to both funds is issued three times per academic year, in October, February and June.

The deadline for applications is Thursday, June 15.