Campus Appreciation Day

Campus and Community

By Mandy Cook

Faculty, staff and students are invited to meet at the sundial garden on the St. John’s campus on Friday, June 23, for a gathering.

The sundial garden is located between the Arts and Administration building, the Science building and the Math/Henrietta Harvey building.

Gardening

Beginning at 10 a.m., the creation of a new garden design, led by the Office of Indigenous Affairs and supported by the Botanical Garden’s horticultural staff, will begin.

Everyone is welcome to participate, so bring your garden gloves and a trowel if you have one! (Dress for any weather, as per usual. If the weather is too disagreeable, a new time and date will be communicated.)

A multi-year project, the first iteration of the garden will be annuals and perennials planted in four colours. The colours will represent the four Indigenous groups in the province and are also the colours in Juniper House’s new logo. Over time, it will transition to be a medicine garden.

Also on the gardening front, a contact person will be on hand to provide information for anyone interested in participating in the summer 2023 Adopt-a-Garden program.

If you participated in the program last year, you are encouraged to start tending your chosen gardening area if you haven’t yet done so.

For anyone who can’t make it, reach out to beautification@mun.ca for information.

Guided tree walk

At 11 a.m. the Botanical Garden’s Todd Boland will lead a guided tree walk.

If you’ve even been curious about the types of trees on the St. John’s campus, now’s your chance.

Learn about the different species’ and their specific characteristics while taking in the health benefits of spending time in nature.

Meet at the rose garden (between the sun dial garden and the School of Music) to begin. The tree walk will circle back to the sun dial garden.

Signal Hill Campus cleanup

If you are a member of the Signal Hill Campus community or would like to participate, a cleanup will take place from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Many hands make light work on what is arguably Memorial’s windiest campus!

Litterbusters are invited to help beautify the campus grounds from unsightly garbage whipped up by winter wind. Don’t forget your gloves; garbage bags will be provided.

A coffee break will take place in the Emera Innovation Exchange at 12 p.m., post cleanup.

Coffee break and prizes

At 12 p.m. coffee, tea and snacks will be provided for participants in the Arts atrium (ground floor) or outside the building, if weather permits.

Be sure to attend as some lucky participants will win prizes, such as plants from the Botanical Garden, grocery store gift cards, family swim passes for the Aquarena and a three-month membership at The Works.

Social media

Amp up the fun with the #CampusAppreciation hashtag! Tag your photos of the sundial garden planting, while on the tree walk or cleaning up at Signal Hill Campus.

If you can’t make it or are at another Memorial University campus, share a photo of any campus location or scene that you particularly appreciate.

Include the hashtag and you’ll be entered for a prize.

Beautification Committee

The event is organized and supported by Memorial’s Beautification Committee. Keep an eye out for more initiatives and news from the committee in the coming months.