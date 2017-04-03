Campuses re-opening

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Memorial’s St. John’s and Marine Institute campuses will re-open at 5 p.m. All classes and activities scheduled for 5 p.m. or later today, April 3, are going ahead as scheduled.

For the status of activities, please check with the event organizers.

To receive campus closure information directly on your phone, download MUN Safe for Apple and Android devices. Users should opt for push notifications, ensuring that they will receive alerts directly on their phone. For more information, please visit https://gazette.mun.ca/campus-and-community/mun-safe/.

To download the app, please visit http://apparmor.com/clients/mun.ca/ or search MUN Safe in the app store of your Apple or Android device.