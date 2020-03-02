 Go to page content

Campuses reopening 5 p.m., March 2

All St. John's campuses reopening at 5 p.m.

Campus and Community

March 2, 2020

Classes and other scheduled activities at the St. John’s, Marine Institute and Signal Hill campuses will resume at 5 p.m. today.

Activities scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. or later will be going ahead as scheduled.

 

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Dr. Elizabeth Dicks

March 2, 2020

Tireless advocate

Scientist recognized for dedication, contributions to genetics research

March 2, 2020

Weather closure: March 2

All St. John's campuses closed due to weather; update at approximately 2 p.m.

Feb. 29, 2020

Message from President Kachanoski

Supports available for those impacted by death of student

Feb. 28, 2020

Vernacular strain

Poet Mary Dalton to give the 2020 Pratt Lecture

Feb. 28, 2020

‘Essential role’

Memorial researcher named science advisor to Fisheries and Oceans Canada

From left, HSS associate dean Dr. Ailsa Craig with scholarship recipients Pajani Soobrayen and Brice Karghoo.

Feb. 28, 2020

Easy choice

Financial security at home and abroad for HSS students