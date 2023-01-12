 Go to page content

‘Celebrated trailblazers’

Order of Canada appointments include several connections to Memorial

Campus and Community

Jan. 12, 2023

By Memorial University

A number of members of the Memorial University community were appointed to the Order of Canada in 2022.

The recipients included Kevin Blackmore of Glovertown, Wayne Chaulk of Charlottetown and Ray Johnson of Carbonear, also known as Buddy Wasisname and the Other Fellers.

From left are Ray Johnson, Kevin Blackmore and Wayne Chaulk wear red academic gowns and black hats in front of a photography backdrop while holding scrolls.
From left are Ray Johnson, Kevin Blackmore and Wayne Chaulk during spring convocation in 2019.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

The three comedians and songwriters were appointed for their contributions to Canadian music and comedy and as ambassadors of Newfoundland and Labrador’s culture and heritage. The men were named Memorial honorary degree recipients in 2019.

Dr. Conor Maguire wears a dark blue shirt and dark tie. He is posing in front of a dark backdrop.Dr. Conor Maguire of St. John’s was recognized for his contributions to nuclear medicine and radiology and for improving health care for patients in Alberta and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Dr. Maguire is an associate professor of radiology with Memorial University’s medical program.

Douglas Dunsmore of St. John’s was recognized for his leadership as a choral conductor and music educator and for his significant contributions to prominent provincial and national music organizations.

Dr. Douglas Dunsmore wears a dark suit and tie and glasses. He is posing in front of a gray backdrop.
Dr. Douglas Dunsmore
Photo: Submitted

Dr. Dunsmore is a retired professor of Memorial’s School of Music.

“What a beautiful way to end the year, honouring Order of Canada appointees and learning about the depth and range of their accomplishments,” said Mary Simon, governor general of Canada, on Dec. 29 in a news release.

“Celebrated trailblazers in their respective fields, they are inspiring, educating and mentoring future generations, creating a foundation of excellence in our country that is respected throughout the world. Their commitment to the betterment of Canada fills me with pride and hope for the future. Alianaigusuqatigiivassi. Congratulations.”

Since its creation in 1967, the Order of Canada has honoured more than 7,600 people whose service has shaped our society, whose innovations have ignited our imaginations, and whose compassion has united our communities.

Topics

