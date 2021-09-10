Centennial celebration

Campus and Community

By Angela Hunt

This year Memorial University’s Faculty of Education is celebrating 100 years of excellence, as teacher education reaches a significant milestone in the province.

One hundred years ago, a small teachers’ training school or what was then known as a normal school, was established.

The school opened in 1921 with a full-time teaching staff of six professors supporting an initial cohort of 55 students. The old monitorial system in use for half a century was gone, replaced by a new professional program of study.

The normal school existed as a separate unit for three years. In 1924 it was moved into a new facility that would later become Memorial University College.

‘Special focus’

Celebrations kicked off earlier this week with a live talk and Facebook Live broadcast from Dr. Andy Hargreaves, a world-renowned speaker, author, policy adviser and researcher.

Centenary events will continue throughout the academic school year.

“Memorial’s Faculty of Educatio is built upon a century of remarkable commitment to the field of education in this province,” said Dr. Gerald Galway, dean (pro tempore) of the Faculty of Education.

“This year provides us with a formal opportunity to give special focus to the moments in history that helped shape our faculty and the formation of our more than 30,000 graduates, while also reflecting on the kinds of teachers we need for the future.”

The start of the 100th anniversary coincides with the full return of students to on-campus learning after 18 months of virtual learning.

The centennial year also falls within the start of a new seven-year cycle of the regularly conducted academic unit planning, a process that will help to review the faculty’s programs and delivery of teacher education, while setting the direction for strategic and instructional planning.

Events and initiatives

The 100 Teacher Stories will be a collection of 100 stories told by teachers of the past, present and future.

A Researchers of the Month feature will highlight the important research currently being conducted by faculty members once a month.

The 100th Anniversary Legacy Scholarship program will award funding to Faculty of Education students.

Let’s Talk: A New Dialogue Series on Educational Matters will be the continuation of a series of panel discussions hosted in partnership with the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers’ Association.

The Annual Legacy of Leadership Award will be given given to an individual who exemplifies, over the course of their professional career, a record of outstanding contributions to the education field in the province.

A Time! A Celebration to Teacher Education in Newfoundland and Labrador will be a two-day conference and banquet commemorating and celebrating the past, present, and the future of teacher education in the province.

To keep to up date on the celebrations and to learn more, please visit the the Faculty of Education website.