Changes on Arctic Avenue

By Sandy Woolfrey-Fahey

As work ramps up on the Core Science Facility, pedestrians and drivers should be aware of changes in the area of Arctic Avenue on the St. John’s campus.

Particularly, the south sidewalk and parallel parking lane on Arctic Avenue are closed. Pedestrians should use the north sidewalk, utilize the new crosswalks marked in yellow on the map below and exercise caution in the area.

Drivers will notice flag persons present to assist traffic stoppages at the intersection of Arctic Avenue and Clinch Crescent and to assist traffic entering and exiting the work site.

Drivers are asked to slow down, stay alert in the area and respect the directions of the flag persons. Drivers should also note that u-turns are prohibited when travelling west on Arctic Avenue.

Inquiries concerning this project can be directed to Michael Smitherman. The general contractor for this project is Marco Services Limited.

Co-operation during this important infrastructure work on campus is appreciated.