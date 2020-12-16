Charity drive success

Campus and Community

Santa’s helpers were busy this month at Memorial.

Brainchild of head-elf Dr. Vianne Timmons, charity drives were held in St. John’s, Happy Valley-Goose Bay and Corner Brook to support people in need.

On Dec. 12, the socially-distanced, drive-by event in St. John’s raised $2,700 in cash donations, an estimated 3,000 pounds of food and enough toys to fill two Campus Enforcement and Patrol cars. At the Labrador Institute on Dec. 11, more than $1,000 worth of toys was collected for the CBC Labrador Turkey & Toy drive, and 12 boxes and bags of food were donated to the Friendship Centre Food Bank. Donations are still being accepted at Grenfell Campus.

1/ A gingerbread house, created by Dennis Keough and Andrew Badcock of the Signal Hill Campus team, allowed for festive, socially-distanced donations. Photo: 2/ Student athletes volunteered their time to help collect donations and spread holiday cheer. Photo: 3/ Sammy the Seahawk with his biggest fan, President Timmons. Photo: 4/ Senior leaders volunteered their time to support the charity drive. Photo: 5/ Labrador Institute elves, Jamie Jackman and Morgon Mills collected food and toy donations in Labrador. Photo:

President Timmons was delighted with the generosity shown.

“I am so pleased that Memorial’s family and friends showed up with such generosity to support our communities,” she said. “This has been a challenging year for many and I’m proud of the people of this university for the outpouring of support.”

The monetary donations will be split between the Community Food Sharing Association, of which the Campus Food Bank is a beneficiary, and students in need. The toys collected will go to the Salvation Army for distribution to families.

It was such a success, it will now become an annual event.

“Food on the table and presents under the tree for those in need – I can’t think of a better Christmas gift. So a heartfelt thank-you to my fellow elves, and those who drove by to give,” said Dr. Timmons.