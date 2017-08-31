CIO search

Campus and Community

By Jennifer Batten

Shelley Smith, who currently serves in the role of chief information officer at Memorial, is retiring at the end of September 2017.

A search committee for the role was established in July with the following membership:

Mark Abrahams, associate vice-president (research) pro tempore

Gary Bradshaw, associate vice-president (administration and finance), Marine Institute

Susan Cleyle, university librarian

Stephen Dodge, director, Department of Human Resources

Todd Hennessey, dean, School of Fine Arts, Grenfell Campus

Roxanne Millan, director, academic support services, Office of the Provost and Vice-President (Academic)

Jennifer Porter, university registrar (interim)

Margaret Steele, dean, Faculty of Medicine

Emily Wooley (acting)/Carol Tibbo, director, operations, Office of the Vice-President (Administration and Finance)

Ms. Smith was the first person to occupy this new leadership position in June 2014.

During her time in the role, among other accomplishments, she made great progress in the areas of security and privacy in an academic setting, and she was committed to technological advancement in all areas of the university.

Above all, Ms. Smith has been fully dedicated to the academic mission of Memorial and has been a stellar model of collaborative leadership.

Updates regarding the search process will be shared as appropriate and as they become available.