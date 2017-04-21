A rhythmic beat and united voices resounded through the University Centre recently, the music echoing in the hallways and attracting passersby.
The Aboriginal Resource Office hosts open drumming circles every Friday at lunchtime throughout the fall and winter semesters.
But this particular event was all the more significant, as it took place as part of Aboriginal Peoples Week: Building Reconciliation activities from March 20-24.
The photo essay below shows just some of the scenes from the circle, courtesy of Gazette photographer, Chris Hammond.
United in song
Drummers create a circle of inclusion at the University Centre on the St. John's campus on March 24, the last day of Aboriginal Peoples Week: Building Reconciliation.
Image:Chris Hammond
Feel the beat
Two participants chant and drum in time with the group.
Image:Chris Hammond
Smudging
A smudging ceremony also took place during the drumming circle. Smudging is the ceremonial enactment of both letting go of the negativity we sometimes carry, as well as the revitalization of our cognizance around the values and strengths that we want to move forward with.
Image:Chris Hammond
Everyone welcome
A number of students, staff, faculty and friends picked up a drum -- many of which were supplied by the Aboriginal Resource Office -- to take part in the experience.
Image:Chris Hammond
Sing along
A helpful guide for following along with the words and the beat.
Image:Chris Hammond
Next generation
This young drummer played along with the grownups.
Image:Chris Hammond
Chanting in time
Together, participants created a meaningful experience to close out Aboriginal Peoples Week: Building Reconciliation.
