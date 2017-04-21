Circle of inclusion

Campus and Community

By Mandy Cook

A rhythmic beat and united voices resounded through the University Centre recently, the music echoing in the hallways and attracting passersby.

The Aboriginal Resource Office hosts open drumming circles every Friday at lunchtime throughout the fall and winter semesters.

But this particular event was all the more significant, as it took place as part of Aboriginal Peoples Week: Building Reconciliation activities from March 20-24.

The photo essay below shows just some of the scenes from the circle, courtesy of Gazette photographer, Chris Hammond.