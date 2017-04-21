 Go to page content

Circle of inclusion

Drumming circle a meaningful close to Aboriginal Peoples Week

April 21, 2017

By Mandy Cook

A rhythmic beat and united voices resounded through the University Centre recently, the music echoing in the hallways and attracting passersby.

The Aboriginal Resource Office hosts open drumming circles every Friday at lunchtime throughout the fall and winter semesters.

But this particular event was all the more significant, as it took place as part of Aboriginal Peoples Week: Building Reconciliation activities from March 20-24.

The photo essay below shows just some of the scenes from the circle, courtesy of Gazette photographer, Chris Hammond.

United in song

Drummers create a circle of inclusion at the University Centre on the St. John's campus on March 24, the last day of Aboriginal Peoples Week: Building Reconciliation.

Image:Chris Hammond

Feel the beat

Two participants chant and drum in time with the group.

Image:Chris Hammond

Smudging

A smudging ceremony also took place during the drumming circle. Smudging is the ceremonial enactment of both letting go of the negativity we sometimes carry, as well as the revitalization of our cognizance around the values and strengths that we want to move forward with.

Image:Chris Hammond

Everyone welcome

A number of students, staff, faculty and friends picked up a drum -- many of which were supplied by the Aboriginal Resource Office -- to take part in the experience.

Image:Chris Hammond

Sing along

A helpful guide for following along with the words and the beat.

Image:Chris Hammond

Next generation

This young drummer played along with the grownups.

Image:Chris Hammond

Chanting in time

Together, participants created a meaningful experience to close out Aboriginal Peoples Week: Building Reconciliation.

Image:Chris Hammond
Mandy Cook is news editor with Marketing & Communications. She can be reached at mandyc@mun.ca.

