 Go to page content

Coffee break

Faculty, staff invited to outdoor gathering to kick off fall semester

Aug. 27, 2021

By Memorial University

There will be a university-wide coffee break on Wednesday, Sept. 1, from 10-11 a.m.

It will be hosted by President Vianne Timmons and will be a chance for faculty and staff to get together and connect with Memorial’s vice-presidents.

Long Pond green space

If weather permits, the coffee break will take place behind Queen’s College in the Long Pond green space.

A bird's eye illustrated view of the north side of campus adjacent to Long Pond.

If the weather is poor, it will take place on the south side of the Clinch Crescent parking garage, level 1, to allow for good ventilation.

Treats will be provided and there will be music and an opportunity to reconnect with your colleagues, most of whom have been working remotely since March 2020.

Both locations are accessible and there will be some parking available in both areas.

There will be a cash collection for the Campus Food Bank and the Emergency Student Fund, if anyone would like to offer support.

Hope to see you all then!

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Aug. 27, 2021

Employee town hall

Employees invited to town hall with senior leaders on Tuesday, Sept. 7

A simulator is pictured, propped up on legs and located in a large dark space with a large window in the background.

Aug. 26, 2021

Sea simulation

Marine Institute virtually tests new Marine Atlantic ferry design

A blue whale skeleton hangs in the Core Science Facility atrium. Mezzanines and a meeting room are in the background.

Aug. 26, 2021

Raising the whale

Rocky Harbour blue whale comes home to Memorial

Dr. Dolores Mullings wears glasses, a pink blazer and a black shirt.

Aug. 25, 2021

Leadership appointment

Dr. Delores Mullings named vice-provost equity, diversity and inclusion at Memorial

A student wearing a grey shirt and orange pants is administering a COVID-19 vaccine to another student wearing a beige shirt and denim shorts. Both are wearing glasses and masks.

Aug. 25, 2021

‘Incredible opportunity’

Nursing, pharmacy students administer vaccinations in COVID-19 fight

Aug. 23, 2021

Back to class …

… for alumni?