Collective bargaining update

Memorial University today received notice from the Department of Advanced Education, Skills and Labour that the Memorial University of Newfoundland Faculty Association (MUNFA) formally requested conciliation and that a conciliator has been appointed.

“We will fully participate in this next stage of the collective bargaining process,” said Dr. Noreen Golfman, provost and vice-president (academic).

“The university negotiating team worked hard to reach a negotiated settlement with MUNFA, but we are cautiously optimistic that further assistance through the conciliation process will be helpful at this point.”

Finding the balance

The first meeting to exchange proposals was held in December 2017 with subsequent exchanges held throughout the winter and spring. While there have been numerous negotiation sessions, the majority of issues are still outstanding.

“This round of collective bargaining comes at a particularly challenging time for the university,” noted Dr. Golfman.

“In this increasingly competitive academic environment, we have to work hard to retain the world-class faculty we have and continue to attract others to our province. They are the people helping to find solutions to the challenges facing our province while educating the leaders of tomorrow. Finding that balance within our current financial means is particularly difficult as we struggle to find ways to meet unprecedented budget reductions. And all the while we must preserve the quality, integrity and reputation of this province’s only university.”

The university will fully participate in the conciliation process. For more information about the conciliation process, please visit online.