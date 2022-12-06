Coming together

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Memorial’s six campuses connected virtually and in real-time to deliver its 2022 Report to the Community on Dec. 2.

Recognizing Memorial’s deep commitment to the people of Newfoundland and Labrador, hosts at each location addressed audience members both in person and virtually, highlighting the university’s diverse community connections.

President Vianne Timmons, the Signal Hill Campus host, kicked things off with examples of how Memorial researchers, scholars and students are reaching all corners of the province, ranging from the Community Scholars Program in Norris Point to a garden and greenhouse project at the penitentiary in St. John’s.

“We make connections that help communities thrive,” said Dr. Timmons. “We help grow our economy and improve health outcomes. We bring people together.

“I have worked at six universities — there is nothing like the connection between Memorial and the province anywhere else. It could not exist anywhere else. We’ve got six campuses doing amazing things. But so much is happening beyond our campuses. We’re improving realities.”

From immigration to cold ocean research

Next, Dr. Neil Bose, interim provost and vice-president (academic), hosted the St. John’s campus.

Dr. Bose talked about the large increase in international students over the last five years; students who are “contributing their knowledge and expertise, enriching our communities, and in many cases, looking towards a future of putting down roots here.”

Dr. Ian Sutherland, vice-president (Grenfell Campus), addressed an audience in Corner Brook to talk about the Boreal Ecosystem Research Initiative delivering innovative research in agriculture, sustainability and climate change.

He also talked about the campus’s newest facility, the Centre for Research and Innovation, which includes “specialized space for creatives, dreamers, entrepreneurs across the West Coast to play in our maker space, and grow the business of tomorrow.”

Back in St. John’s on Ridge Road at the Marine Institute, Dr. Paul Brett, vice-president (acting), spoke about the vision to create The Launch, which will become a reality this spring.

“Strategically located in Holyrood, at the most southerly point of the Labrador current, The Launch is a safe, reliable, subarctic environment, offering access to deep water, cold ocean research and development, almost year-round,” Dr. Brett said. “We are proud of what we have here in Newfoundland and Labrador.”

Dr. Ashlee Cunsolo, vice-provost, Labrador Campus, and dean, School of Arctic and Subarctic Studies, spoke proudly about the Pye Centre for Northern Boreal Food Systems and about the Labrador Campus being the newest campus of Memorial University.

“The campus is the culmination of the dreams and advocacy of so many,” Dr. Cunsolo said. “It is a testament to the strength of community connections and partnerships, as well as the realization of Memorial University’s full commitment to serving the people of Newfoundland and Labrador. The Labrador Campus means that people can stay at home and study in a place that reflects and welcomes them.”

Finally, Cristin Casey, general director of Harlow Campus in Harlow, U.K., shared a moving video featuring Memorial students who called the campus their “home away from home.”

