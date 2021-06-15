Commitment to communities

Grenfell Campus is reporting on progress during year one of its strategic plan.

In 2020 Grenfell Campus released a comprehensive strategic plan, Committed to Communities, that is guiding the campus through to 2025.

The plan is the result of extensive consultation with the community and provides an overview of priorities for the campus’s growth and progress.

Goals, objectives and targets

Several themes are identified in the plan.

The update is reporting the successes of the past year and looks ahead to what is next for Grenfell as it continues to develop and refine its goals, objectives and key targets.

“No one could have imagined that we would be working to implement the first year of our strategic plan during a pandemic,” said Dr. Jeff Keshen, vice-president (Grenfell Campus).

“Yet, despite the challenges presented, I’m happy to report on significant progress in all areas of our plan. Organized around nine distinct themes, this update outlines the impacts we have already achieved and highlights the work left to do in the coming years. We are excited to see what the next years bring as efforts will continue to implement the outcomes of the plan.”

This report on Committing to Communities provides a broad overview of the major highlights and insights into the many ways in which students, staff and faculty of Grenfell Campus collaborated to advance its collective priorities.

Some of the major highlights include the below.

• Significant increase in post-graduate program offerings;