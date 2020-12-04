comMUNityofGiving

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

As we enter the holiday season, many members of the Memorial community are thinking about how to support our communities and those who are less fortunate.

To do just that, together with other senior leaders, President Timmons is spearheading a charity drive on Saturday, Dec. 12, in collaboration with the St. John’s-based campuses.

They will be accepting non-perishable food items, monetary donations and new, unwrapped toys for children. The donations will support the Community Food Sharing Association, Memorial students in need and the Salvation Army toy drive.

The toy collection at this event is in collaboration with Campus Enforcement and Patrol, in light of its longstanding Toys for Tots program not going ahead as usual this year.

Drop-off at Arts and Administration building

Employees, students and the wider community are invited to drop off donations at the front entrance of the Arts and Administration building on the St. John’s campus between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Sammy the Sea-hawk will be there with plenty of good cheer. Memorial’s Department of Environmental Health and Safety is actively engaged to ensure all appropriate public health measures are in place.

If you, as one of Memorial’s leaders, would like to volunteer, please contact RSVP@mun.ca. Please note there is limited volunteer capacity, given public health guidelines and the university’s directive for no holiday gatherings. Organizers will be in touch soon with more information for those who RSVP.

Grenfell Campus and Labrador Institute

Similarly, a food drive at Grenfell Campus is accepting non-perishable food items and/or monetary donations throughout December.

Food donations can be dropped off in the cart by the Christmas tree located in the Arts and Science atrium. Anyone wishing to make a monetary donation may contact Patricia Walsh or Laura Edwards.

At the Labrador Institute, a food and toy donations drive is taking place on Friday, Dec. 11. More details will be shared as they become available.

Calling all organizations & teams in Upper Lake Melville: the Labrador Institute is organizing a food & toy drive & we would love your participation. Donations will be picked up on Dec 10 & donated on Dec 11. Thx for your support! #ComMUNityofGiving @MemorialU @vianne_timmons pic.twitter.com/8CAOA5i0TF — Labrador Institute (@LabInstitute) December 3, 2020

“I hope you will join me in supporting these initiatives by donating and helping to promote this initiative to your students, faculty, and staff and your wider networks,” said President Timmons.

“I invite all of you to attend yourselves and bring a donation. Please bring your family, friends – and even pets – and drive, walk or bike to support this important initiative.”

President Timmons says the drive is an opportunity for university leaders to demonstrate that the Memorial community cares about the people of Newfoundland and Labrador and that she is looking forward to seeing you everyone on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Recognizing unit-based giving

Employees in many units undertake charitable giving in our local communities, particularly at this time of year.

The university will be highlighting these initiatives throughout the month of December on social media and in the Gazette under the hashtag #ComMUNityofGiving.

“This is an opportunity to draw attention to the causes and organizations in our communities that may need additional support in a challenging year, while also recognizing with appreciation the actions of Memorial faculty, staff and students,” President Timmons said.

“I encourage you to join the #ComMUNityofGiving conversation on social media and consider sharing a story about your units’ giving in the Gazette.”