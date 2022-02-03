 Go to page content

Concerning social media post

Context on earlier message about non-specific threat

Campus and Community

Feb. 2, 2022

Further to the update sent by email to students, faculty and staff earlier today and shared inside the MUN Safe app, Memorial followed established procedures and immediately notified the RNC when an anonymous social media post was discovered.

This post featured a non-specific threat that something was going to happen on campus on Feb. 3. There was no specific threat against a person or group of people. There is no evidence to support this as a credible threat.

We understand that the post, and the unsubstantiated rumours it created, caused considerable anxiety for members of our community. We also acknowledge that the email sent to the campus community may have raised questions and concerns for those who had not seen the initial social media post that led to this action.

Campus Enforcement and Patrol has a program in place to assess concerning behaviour – on and off social media. For more information, visit the CEP website.

Memorial University is committed to providing and maintaining a safe and non-threatening environment in which to study, work and live.

As a reminder, here is the earlier update sent to the university community via Newsline, email and MUNSafe on Feb. 2:

We would like to thank individuals who brought a concerning social media post to our attention. Our standard procedure when we receive information like this is to conduct a threat assessment and work with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC). We take advice on both precautions and communications from them. The RNC regularly monitors social media for activities that are deemed concerning to the Memorial community. It is a criminal offence to make threats (false or real) and Memorial is prepared to take action against anyone who threatens the safety of our campus community.

Again, thank you to those who reported this matter. If you see activity, content or anything that concerns you, please report it using the report feature in MUN Safe or by calling Campus Enforcement and Patrol at 864-8561 in St. John’s or 637-6210 at Grenfell Campus. In an emergency, call 911 immediately.

