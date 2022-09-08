 Go to page content

Condolences to the Royal Family

Flags lowered to mark passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Campus and Community

Sept. 8, 2022

By Memorial University

Memorial University offers its condolences to the Royal Family on the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen, at centre, turns the sod in 1978 to mark construction of the new library building to be named in her honour on the Elizabeth Avenue campus.
Photo: Queen Elizabeth II Library

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is an iconic leader who has served the Commonwealth with grace and dignity,” said President Vianne Timmons. “We join others around the world in offering our condolences to the Royal Family for this immeasurable loss.”

Numerous ties

Memorial has many connections to the Royal Family and Queen Elizabeth II, including the naming of the university’s largest library, the Queen Elizabeth II, in her honour.

The Queen visited the St. John’s campus in 1978 to turn the sod for the building that would bear her name.

A significant scholarship for graduate students at Memorial and across the country, is named in her honour, the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Scholarship. In 2010 her daughter, Princess Anne, received an honorary doctor of laws degree.

Memorial also has a physical tie with the United Kingdom, with its long-standing campus in Harlow, England.

Memorial’s flags are being displayed at half-mast in recognition of her passing. The flags will remain at half-mast until sunset on the day of Her Majesty’s memorial service.

Topics

