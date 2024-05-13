Convocation nears

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

More than 2,900 degrees will be awarded to graduating Memorial University students during spring convocation.

The first three sessions of convocation will take place at the Corner Brook Arts and Culture Centre on May 16; nine sessions will take place at the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre from May 28-31.

Live webcasts of each convocation session will be viewable 10 minutes prior to the start of each session on www.mun.ca.

The full convocation schedule can be found below.

Honoraries

Along with the newest cohort of spring graduates crossing the stage, Memorial University will confer five exceptional people with degrees honoris causa.

In Corner Brook, architect Harriet Burdett-Moulton will be honoured; in St. John’s, entrepreneur Boyd Cohen, artist and activist Marlene Creates, visual artist Jerry Evans and journalist Pauline Thornhill will be recognized.

Dr. Ian G. Warkentin, School of Science and the Environment, Grenfell Campus, will be honoured as professor emeritus.

The broadcast will be available for viewing during each convocation session and archived on Memorial’s convocation website for future viewing.

For more information about spring convocation 2024, please visit the convocation website.

Spring convocation schedule – Corner Brook

Thursday, May 16, at 10 a.m.

Dr. Ian G. Warkentin, professor emeritus

Bachelor of science in nursing

Bachelor of environment and sustainability

Master of science in nursing

Master of science in boreal ecosystems and agricultural sciences

Thursday, May 16, at 3 p.m.

Harriet Burdett-Moulton, doctor of laws, honoris causa

Bachelor of arts (honours)

Bachelor of arts

Bachelor of science (honours)

Bachelor of science

Master of arts

Thursday, May 16, at 7 p.m.

Bachelor of fine arts (theatre)

Bachelor of fine arts (visual)

Bachelor of business administration (honours)

Bachelor of business administration

Bachelor of education (post-secondary)

Spring convocation schedule – St. John’s

Tuesday, May 28, at 10 a.m.

Marlene Creates, doctor of letters, honoris causa

Bachelor of arts (honours)

Bachelor of arts

International bachelor of arts

Tuesday, May 28, at 3 p.m.

Bachelor of science (honours)

Master of science

Master of applied science

Master of applied statistics

Master of data science

Master of artificial intelligence

Wednesday, May 29, at 10 a.m.

Bachelor of science

Wednesday, May 29, at 3 p.m.

Boyd Cohen, doctor of laws, honoris causa

Bachelor of business administration (honours)

Bachelor of business administration

International bachelor of business administration (honours)

International bachelor of business administration

Bachelor of physical education

Bachelor of recreation

Bachelor of kinesiology (honours)

Bachelor of kinesiology

Bachelor of human kinetics and recreation (honours)(co-operative)

Bachelor of human kinetics and recreation(co-operative)

Wednesday, May 29, at 7 p.m.

Pauline Thornhill, doctor of laws, honoris causa

Bachelor of commerce (honours)(co-operative)

Bachelor of commerce (co-operative)

Bachelor of technology

Bachelor of maritime studies

Master of business administration

Master of business administration in social enterprise and entrepreneurship

Master of marine studies

Master of employment relations

Master of maritime management

Master of technology management

Master of science in maritime studies

Master of science in management

Master of science in fisheries science

Thursday, May 30, at 10 a.m.

Bachelor of social work

Doctor of pharmacy

Doctor of medicine

Thursday, May 30, at 3 p.m.

Bachelor of engineering

Master of engineering

Doctor of philosophy

Doctor of psychology

Friday, May 31, at 10 a.m.

Bachelor of science in nursing

Master of nursing

Master of science in nursing

Master of science in kinesiology

Master of human kinetics and recreation

Master of social work

Master of science in medicine

Master of health ethics

Master of public health

Master of occupational health and safety

Friday, May 31, at 3 p.m.

Jerry Evans, doctor of letters, honoris causa

Bachelor of music education

Bachelor of special education

Bachelor of education (post-secondary)

Bachelor of education (primary/elementary)

Bachelor of music (honours)

Bachelor of music

Master of education

Master of arts and education

Master of music

Master of arts

Master of gender studies

Master of fine arts