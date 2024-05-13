Convocation nears

More than 2,900 degrees will be awarded to graduating Memorial University students during spring convocation.
The first three sessions of convocation will take place at the Corner Brook Arts and Culture Centre on May 16; nine sessions will take place at the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre from May 28-31.
Live webcasts of each convocation session will be viewable 10 minutes prior to the start of each session on www.mun.ca.
The full convocation schedule can be found below.
Honoraries
Along with the newest cohort of spring graduates crossing the stage, Memorial University will confer five exceptional people with degrees honoris causa.
In Corner Brook, architect Harriet Burdett-Moulton will be honoured; in St. John’s, entrepreneur Boyd Cohen, artist and activist Marlene Creates, visual artist Jerry Evans and journalist Pauline Thornhill will be recognized.
Dr. Ian G. Warkentin, School of Science and the Environment, Grenfell Campus, will be honoured as professor emeritus.
For more information about spring convocation 2024, please visit the convocation website.
Spring convocation schedule – Corner Brook
Thursday, May 16, at 10 a.m.
Dr. Ian G. Warkentin, professor emeritus
Bachelor of science in nursing
Bachelor of environment and sustainability
Master of science in nursing
Master of science in boreal ecosystems and agricultural sciences
Thursday, May 16, at 3 p.m.
Harriet Burdett-Moulton, doctor of laws, honoris causa
Bachelor of arts (honours)
Bachelor of arts
Bachelor of science (honours)
Bachelor of science
Master of arts
Thursday, May 16, at 7 p.m.
Bachelor of fine arts (theatre)
Bachelor of fine arts (visual)
Bachelor of business administration (honours)
Bachelor of business administration
Bachelor of education (post-secondary)
Spring convocation schedule – St. John’s
Tuesday, May 28, at 10 a.m.
Marlene Creates, doctor of letters, honoris causa
Bachelor of arts (honours)
Bachelor of arts
International bachelor of arts
Tuesday, May 28, at 3 p.m.
Bachelor of science (honours)
Master of science
Master of applied science
Master of applied statistics
Master of data science
Master of artificial intelligence
Wednesday, May 29, at 10 a.m.
Bachelor of science
Wednesday, May 29, at 3 p.m.
Boyd Cohen, doctor of laws, honoris causa
Bachelor of business administration (honours)
Bachelor of business administration
International bachelor of business administration (honours)
International bachelor of business administration
Bachelor of physical education
Bachelor of recreation
Bachelor of kinesiology (honours)
Bachelor of kinesiology
Bachelor of human kinetics and recreation (honours)(co-operative)
Bachelor of human kinetics and recreation(co-operative)
Wednesday, May 29, at 7 p.m.
Pauline Thornhill, doctor of laws, honoris causa
Bachelor of commerce (honours)(co-operative)
Bachelor of commerce (co-operative)
Bachelor of technology
Bachelor of maritime studies
Master of business administration
Master of business administration in social enterprise and entrepreneurship
Master of marine studies
Master of employment relations
Master of maritime management
Master of technology management
Master of science in maritime studies
Master of science in management
Master of science in fisheries science
Thursday, May 30, at 10 a.m.
Bachelor of social work
Doctor of pharmacy
Doctor of medicine
Thursday, May 30, at 3 p.m.
Bachelor of engineering
Master of engineering
Doctor of philosophy
Doctor of psychology
Friday, May 31, at 10 a.m.
Bachelor of science in nursing
Master of nursing
Master of science in nursing
Master of science in kinesiology
Master of human kinetics and recreation
Master of social work
Master of science in medicine
Master of health ethics
Master of public health
Master of occupational health and safety
Friday, May 31, at 3 p.m.
Jerry Evans, doctor of letters, honoris causa
Bachelor of music education
Bachelor of special education
Bachelor of education (post-secondary)
Bachelor of education (primary/elementary)
Bachelor of music (honours)
Bachelor of music
Master of education
Master of arts and education
Master of music
Master of arts
Master of gender studies
Master of fine arts