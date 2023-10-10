Convocation season

Nearly 900 degrees will be awarded to graduating Memorial University students during fall convocation.
Three sessions will take place at the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre on Thursday, Oct. 19.
Live webcasts of each convocation session will be viewable 10 minutes prior to the start of each session on Memorial’s main page.
The full convocation schedule can be found below.
Honorary degree recipients
Along with the newest cohort of fall graduates crossing the stage, Memorial will confer the degree of doctor of science, honoris causa, upon Dr. Arthur Francis King for his long-term dedication to field mapping, his body of research on a crucial period of Earth history and his passion for earth sciences education both within and beyond the walls of academia.
Honorary degree recipients are chosen from nominations submitted by the public to the Senate, the university’s academic governing body, after a careful examination of the grounds for their nomination. The honorary doctorate degree is designed to recognize extraordinary contribution to society or the university or exceptional intellectual or artistic achievement.
Professor emerita
In addition, a distinguished retired faculty member who was recently accorded the title professor emerita by the university’s Senate will be recognized at fall convocation.
Dr. Diane Tye, Department of Folklore, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, will be honoured.
The distinction professor emeritus/emerita is open only to retired members of the faculty. To be eligible, a person must have served at least 10 years as a regular full-time faculty member at Memorial and must have held the rank of professor upon retirement. The prime criteria for nomination are sustained, outstanding scholarly work and/or service to the university.
For more information about fall convocation 2023, please visit the convocation website.
Fall convocation schedule
Thursday, Oct. 19, at 10 a.m.
Dr. Arthur Francis King, doctor of science, honoris causa
Bachelor of arts (honours)
Bachelor of arts
Bachelor of science (honours)
Bachelor of science
Bachelor of physical education
Bachelor of recreation
Bachelor of science in nursing
Bachelor of social work
Doctor of pharmacy
Master of arts
Master of applied literary arts
Master of fine arts
Master of science
Master of gender studies
Master of physical education
Master of human kinetics and recreation
Master of science in kinesiology
Master of social work
Master of applied statistics
Master of data science
Master of environmental science
Master of applied psychological science
Master of applied science in software engineering
Master of science in nursing
Master of science in pharmacy
Master of science in medicine
Master of public health
Master of health ethics
Master of occupational health and safety
Doctor of philosophy
Doctor of psychology
Thursday, Oct. 19, at 3 p.m.
Bachelor of engineering
Bachelor of commerce honours (co-operative)
Bachelor of commerce (co-operative)
Bachelor of business administration (honours)
Bachelor of business administration
Bachelor of maritime studies
Bachelor of technology
Bachelor of environmental and sustainability
Master of engineering
Master of business administration
Master of business administration in social enterprise and entrepreneurship
Master of employment relations
Master of applied science
Master of technology management
Master of marine studies
Master of maritime management
Master of science in boreal ecosystems and agricultural science
Master of science in management
Master of science in maritime studies
Master of science in fisheries science
Master of applied ocean technology
Thursday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m.
Dr. Diane Tye, professor emerita
Bachelor of special education
Bachelor of education (post-secondary)
Bachelor of education (intermediate/secondary)
Bachelor of education (primary/elementary)
Bachelor of music education
Master of education
Master of music