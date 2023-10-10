Convocation season

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Nearly 900 degrees will be awarded to graduating Memorial University students during fall convocation.

Three sessions will take place at the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre on Thursday, Oct. 19.

Live webcasts of each convocation session will be viewable 10 minutes prior to the start of each session on Memorial’s main page.

The full convocation schedule can be found below.

Honorary degree recipients

Along with the newest cohort of fall graduates crossing the stage, Memorial will confer the degree of doctor of science, honoris causa, upon Dr. Arthur Francis King for his long-term dedication to field mapping, his body of research on a crucial period of Earth history and his passion for earth sciences education both within and beyond the walls of academia.

Honorary degree recipients are chosen from nominations submitted by the public to the Senate, the university’s academic governing body, after a careful examination of the grounds for their nomination. The honorary doctorate degree is designed to recognize extraordinary contribution to society or the university or exceptional intellectual or artistic achievement.

Professor emerita

In addition, a distinguished retired faculty member who was recently accorded the title professor emerita by the university’s Senate will be recognized at fall convocation.

Dr. Diane Tye, Department of Folklore, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, will be honoured.

The distinction professor emeritus/emerita is open only to retired members of the faculty. To be eligible, a person must have served at least 10 years as a regular full-time faculty member at Memorial and must have held the rank of professor upon retirement. The prime criteria for nomination are sustained, outstanding scholarly work and/or service to the university.

More information

For more information about fall convocation 2023, please visit the convocation website.

The broadcast will be available for viewing during each convocation session and archived on Memorial’s convocation website for future viewing.

Fall convocation schedule

Thursday, Oct. 19, at 10 a.m.

Dr. Arthur Francis King, doctor of science, honoris causa

Bachelor of arts (honours)

Bachelor of arts

Bachelor of science (honours)

Bachelor of science

Bachelor of physical education

Bachelor of recreation

Bachelor of science in nursing

Bachelor of social work

Doctor of pharmacy

Master of arts

Master of applied literary arts

Master of fine arts

Master of science

Master of gender studies

Master of physical education

Master of human kinetics and recreation

Master of science in kinesiology

Master of social work

Master of applied statistics

Master of data science

Master of environmental science

Master of applied psychological science

Master of applied science in software engineering

Master of science in nursing

Master of science in pharmacy

Master of science in medicine

Master of public health

Master of health ethics

Master of occupational health and safety

Doctor of philosophy

Doctor of psychology

Thursday, Oct. 19, at 3 p.m.

Bachelor of engineering

Bachelor of commerce honours (co-operative)

Bachelor of commerce (co-operative)

Bachelor of business administration (honours)

Bachelor of business administration

Bachelor of maritime studies

Bachelor of technology

Bachelor of environmental and sustainability

Master of engineering

Master of business administration

Master of business administration in social enterprise and entrepreneurship

Master of employment relations

Master of applied science

Master of technology management

Master of marine studies

Master of maritime management

Master of science in boreal ecosystems and agricultural science

Master of science in management

Master of science in maritime studies

Master of science in fisheries science

Master of applied ocean technology

Thursday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m.



Dr. Diane Tye, professor emerita

Bachelor of special education

Bachelor of education (post-secondary)

Bachelor of education (intermediate/secondary)

Bachelor of education (primary/elementary)

Bachelor of music education

Master of education

Master of music