COVID-19 planning

Campus and Community

While the risk of COVID-19 to Newfoundland and Labrador residents remains low, Memorial has re-established a Pandemic Preparedness Committee, last constituted during the H1N1 pandemic.

The committee is directed by the Office of the Chief Risk Officer. The committee will work with the provincial Department of Health and Community Services and has overarching responsibility for managing the response to a possible pandemic.

To share accurate information about COVID-19 and the university’s response, Memorial has created a web page.

The page also includes an overview of the COVID-19 risk, prevention information and risks to the community.

Analyze and respond

The Pandemic Preparedness Committee has established several sub-groups to analyze and respond to specific issues that may arise as a result of the spread of COVID-19.

These committees include the following:

Continuity Planning;

Human Resources/Faculty Relations;

Student Residences and Ancillary Services;

International Travel;

Facilities/Security/Environmental Health and Safety;

Student Wellness/Student Life;

Research; and

Academic.

These subcommittees will work with the various stakeholders in these areas to prepare for the current and potential impacts of COVID-19.

Please continue to monitor the webpage for further updates on COVID-19.

Questions can be submitted via email.