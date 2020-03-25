 Go to page content

COVID-19 student update – March 25

Changes to Student Wellness and Counselling Centre services and computer labs on SJ campus

Campus and Community

March 25, 2020

2:45 p.m.

Changes to Student Wellness and Counselling Centre Services

The Student Wellness and Counselling Centre continues to remain open and staff are providing services to students via telephone and virtual sessions, with the exception of some physician and nurse appointments. For full details, see the FAQ here.

Computer labs for students update – St. John’s campus

Please be advised that the computer lab in the Bruneau Centre, IIC-1024 will no longer be open.

Printing is available in the C2003 lab. Users must wipe the printer after use following the posted directions and cleaner provided. Any student who has my.mun.ca access can use their credentials to login. From the Windows 10 login screen, a LabNet account will automatically be created. Information on computer labs is available here.

 

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

March 25, 2020

Employee update

Update on critical functions, remote work and prioritizing work assignments

March 24, 2020

Response to COVID-19 update — March 24

Updates on enrolment verification, remote academic advising, bookstore resources

March 23, 2020

Update to COVID-19 response — March 23

Notes on spring semester, spring convocation and MUNSafe

March 23, 2020

Flattening the curve

Science research creates app to explain math behind social distancing

March 22, 2020

Update to COVID-19 response — March 22

Classrooms, teaching labs and study rooms closing on all campuses

March 20, 2020

President’s message

A message to the Memorial University community