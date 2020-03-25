COVID-19 student update – March 25

Campus and Community

2:45 p.m.

Changes to Student Wellness and Counselling Centre Services

The Student Wellness and Counselling Centre continues to remain open and staff are providing services to students via telephone and virtual sessions, with the exception of some physician and nurse appointments. For full details, see the FAQ here.

Computer labs for students update – St. John’s campus

Please be advised that the computer lab in the Bruneau Centre, IIC-1024 will no longer be open.

Printing is available in the C2003 lab. Users must wipe the printer after use following the posted directions and cleaner provided. Any student who has my.mun.ca access can use their credentials to login. From the Windows 10 login screen, a LabNet account will automatically be created. Information on computer labs is available here.