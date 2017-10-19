Creating change

As part of its ongoing commitment to consent education, Memorial’s Sexual Harassment Office held Consent Clothes Line events on the St. John’s campus twice this year and has plans for a third.
The first Consent Clothes Line was held on Sept. 3 as part of Welcome Week. The second was held on Sept. 13 in support of Sexual Violence Awareness Week in Newfoundland and Labrador, which took place Sept. 10-16.
1/ Consent clothes line
2/ Consent inspired T-shirt
3/ More messages
4/ Wearing the message
5/ Collaborative designs
6/ Focused design
7/ No means no
8/ Message on display
9/ Board member
10/ Sexual Harassment Advisor
In collaboration with the Canadian Federation of Students, the Sexual Harassment Office will host a third Consent Clothes Line on Friday, Oct. 20, from 2:30-4 p.m. The event is taking place as part of the Consent Culture Forum organized by the Canadian Federation of Students.
During events that have been held to date, students, faculty and staff designed their own consent message inspired T-shirts for display. Participants were asked to come up with messages that would help raise awareness about consent and our shared responsibility in the prevention of sexual harassment and sexual assault.
“Students, faculty and staff have been supportive of the events and participated by creating T-shirts with messages of consent which have been displayed on campus,” said Rhonda Shortall, the university’s sexual harassment advisor. “In doing this they are raising awareness about sexual violence and prevention and they are making people think about this important issue and how we can all help to create change.”