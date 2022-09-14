Day of mourning

Campus and Community

By Dr. Vianne Timmons

Memorial will close for faculty, staff and students on Monday, Sept. 19, in observance of the final day of the period of national mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

This is in alignment with closures announced by the governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador. It is a one-time university holiday providing a paid day off for employees who are normally entitled to provincial and federal holidays.

Supervisors will communicate directly to staff deemed essential to report to work on Monday. Some industry training will continue at Marine Institute.

The observance of this day will be treated and administered similar to a university holiday in collective agreements and related employee policy and guidelines.

From an equity perspective, the university recognizes that Memorial’s Childcare Centre and the K-12 system is closing in observance of this day, which presents childcare challenges to many in the Memorial community.

Flags at Memorial buildings are being flown at half-mast in Her Majesty’s honour.

A book of condolences for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is available in the main lobby of the Confederation building’s east block in St. John’s for residents to sign daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Memorial acknowledges with respect that history and lived experiences means this time for reflection may be difficult for some individuals in our community. Memorial’s Employee Assistance Plan can provide support.