 Go to page content

Day of reflection

Memorial observing National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Sept. 30

Campus and Community

Sept. 3, 2021

By Memorial University

In June, the federal government passed legislation to mark Thursday, Sept. 30, as a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

To observe this day of reflection, Memorial University will be closed; classes will be cancelled and university employees who are normally entitled to provincial and federal holidays will receive this day off.

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation responds to one of the calls to action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which calls for a day to “honour Survivors, their families and communities and ensure that public commemoration of the history and legacy of residential schools remains a vital component of the reconciliation process.”

In 2021, Memorial University released its Strategic Framework for Indigenization, developed in partnership with the Indigenous Peoples of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The framework sets out four strategic priorities: leadership and partnership; teaching and learning; research; and student success.

Memorial is now creating an action plan that will bring the framework’s recommendations to life.

Commitment to reconciliation

Observing the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is one way Memorial is demonstrating its commitment to the process of reconciliation.

Sept. 30 coincides with Orange Shirt Day, which began in 2013 to honour Indigenous children forced to leave their families to attend residential schools.

The orange shirt symbolizes the experiences and abuse suffered by children at residential schools.

The university will recognize Orange Shirt Day on the St. John’s, Grenfell and Marine Institute campuses.

The Office of the Registrar will communicate any changes to the academic calendar.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

A design featuring blue, green and yellow colours with small white dots.

Sept. 3, 2021

Excellence, potential, leadership

Trio of emerging researchers funded $450,000 in Vanier scholarships

A large monitor is on the wall while two people look at a laptop together.

Sept. 3, 2021

Value of online

The distance education fee explained

Dr. Vianne Timmons wears a green jacket and stands in front of a large brick building and walkway in the background.

Sept. 2, 2021

Respect and civility

A message from the president

Dr. Florentine Strzelczyk wears a gray jacket, white shirt and gold and silver necklace.

Sept. 2, 2021

Fall welcome

A message from the provost

The Harsh Environment Research Facility (HERF) will support leading-edge research and further position Memorial as a global leader in technology development for the blue economy.

Sept. 1, 2021

Galactic opportunity

Alumnus lands NASA job, thanks to harsh environment credentials

Dr. Andrew Coombs wears a light coloured checkered shirt in a hallway with his arms crossed.

Sept. 1, 2021

Expanding knowledge

Education researcher lands SSHRC post-doctoral fellowship