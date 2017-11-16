Dean appointed

Campus and Community

By Jennifer Batten

The search committee for the role of dean of the School of Pharmacy has completed its work and has recommended Dr. Shawn Bugden for the position for a five-year term.

President Gary Kachanoski has accepted the recommendation; the executive committee of the Board of Regents approved Dr. Bugden’s appointment to the roles of dean and associate professor with tenure effective April 1, 2018, at its meeting on Nov. 15.

Research interests

Dr. Bugden comes to Memorial from the University of Manitoba where he is currently an associate professor in the College of Pharmacy, Rady Faculty of Health Sciences, and an adjunct scientist in the Manitoba Centre for Health Policy in the Max Rady College of Medicine.

Dr. Bugden has played a key role in designing and delivering the scientific literature and ethics curriculum for all undergraduate pharmacy students at the University of Manitoba.

“Dr. Bugden has a solid blend of experience in health care, private and educational and research settings.” — Dr. Noreen Golfman

His research interests include evidence-based health care and biostatistics, pharmacoeconomics and health outcomes, drug use evaluation and safety (pharmacoepidemiology); health policy and regulatory affairs, knowledge translation and academic detailing, biomedical ethics, pharmacy practice, continuing professional development and interprofessional education.

“Dr. Bugden has a solid blend of experience in health care, private and educational and research settings,” said Dr. Noreen Golfman, provost and vice-president (academic).

“He has made notable contributions to the pharmacy community at provincial and national levels, and his commitment to fostering community engagement and leadership in pharmacy make him an ideal candidate for this key role. I look forward to welcoming him to our university.”

Background

Dr. Bugden spent 10 years as regional director of pharmacy for the Central Regional Health Authority and held the roles of executive director and program evaluation pharmacist with PrISM: Prescription Information Services of Manitoba, an initiative he helped to establish. He was also director of pharmacy with the Altona Community Memorial Health Centre in Manitoba.

Dr. Bugden served as president of the College of Pharmacists of Manitoba. During his time in this role, he contributed to the development of the Code of Ethics and Pharmaceutical Regulations Policy, which are both in effect for all Manitoba pharmacists. He also served as president for the Pharmacy Examining Board of Canada and remains involved in research projects with the organization.

His formal education includes a PharmD from the School of Pharmacy at the University of Washington; an M.Sc in evidence-based health care from Oxford University; an M.Sc. in zoology; a B.Sc. in pharmacy and a B.Sc.in zoology, both from the University of Manitoba.

Dr. Golfman expresses her thanks to Dr. Lisa Bishop, who served as interim dean of the School of Pharmacy since August 2016.

“I thank Dr. Bishop for her many contributions to the continued success of the School of Pharmacy, and particularly for providing leadership in support of the introduction of the entry-to-practice PharmD and the PharmD for working professionals program,”said Dr. Golfman.