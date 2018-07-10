Dean appointed

Campus and Community

By Jennifer Batten

The search committee for the role of dean of the School of Human Kinetics and Recreation has completed its work and recommended Dr. Linda Rohr for the position for a five-year term.

President Gary Kachanoski has accepted the recommendation; the Board of Regents approved Dr. Rohr’s appointment to the role of dean effective Sept. 1, 2018, at its meeting on July 5.

For the past 14 years, Dr. Rohr has been an academic staff member in Memorial’s School of Human Kinetics and Recreation, and currently holds the role of associate dean (undergraduate studies) in the unit. Prior to this, she held research positions at the University of Waterloo and Simon Fraser University.

Dr. Rohr’s research focuses on the impact of physical activity on health outcomes within the community and across the lifespan, with emphasis on the psycho-social benefits of physical activity and the positive impact on health for children, youth and older adults.

Increasingly senior positions

“Over the past 14 years, Dr. Rohr has successfully taken on increasingly senior academic leadership positions at Memorial,” said Dr. Noreen Golfman, provost and vice-president (academic).

“She comes to this new role with a great blend of experience as a highly proficient educator, researcher and academic administrator. It is my pleasure to welcome her to the deanship.”

She is a member of the Canadian Society for Psychomotor Behaviour and Sport Psychology, the International Society for Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity, and the International Society for Physical Activity and Health. Her formal education includes a B.Sc. (Hons.), M.Sc. and PhD in kinesiology from the University of Waterloo

Dr. Golfman expresses her thanks to Dr. Heather Carnahan, who completes a five-year term as dean of the School of Human Kinetics and Recreation on Aug. 31 2018.