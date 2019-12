Campus and Community

Given the winter storm forecast for tonight and into tomorrow, Memorial’s St. John’s campuses, including the Marine Institute and Signal Hill Campus, will be closed on Dec. 24.

The safety of our faculty, staff and students is our first priority and we hope this advanced notice will help everyone make plans to be safe and sound as the holidays start.

The St. John’s and Signal Hill campuses will reopen on Jan. 3, 2020. Marine Institute will reopen on Jan. 2, 2020.