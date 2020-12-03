Campus and Community

By Melissa Watton

Each year, Memorial University holds a vigil to commemorate the 14 women who were killed because of their gender at l’École Polytechnique in Montréal, Que., on Dec. 6, 1989.

The anniversary of this tragedy coincides with the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women established in 1991 by the Parliament of Canada.

The Sexual Harassment Office and the Department of Gender Studies invite members of the university community and the community at large to join them virtually this year to honour the memory of the women who lost their lives and reflect upon concrete actions that each of us can take as a shared responsibility to prevent and eliminate gender-based violence.

President Vianne Timmons will provide opening remarks and representatives from throughout Memorial and community organizations will offer dedications.

The virtual vigil will take place on Sunday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. and will be available for viewing at that time on the Sexual Harassment Office website.