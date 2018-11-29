fbpx Go to page content

Dec. 6 vigil

Everyone welcome to attend commemorative event

Campus and Community

Nov. 29, 2018

By Melissa Watton

Each year, Memorial University holds a vigil to commemorate the 14 women who were killed because of their gender at l’École Polytechnique in Montreal, Que., on Dec. 6, 1989.

The anniversary of this tragedy coincides with the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women established in 1991 by the Parliament of Canada.

Annual event

This year the vigil will be held on Thursday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. in the Engineering building’s main lecture theatre (EN-2006) with a reception to follow.

This annual event includes a candlelight procession of 14 students who will each represent the women who were lost. The Pachelbel Trio will perform and dedications will be offered by university groups and community organizations.

Everyone welcome

Dr. Noreen Golfman, provost and vice-president (academic), will emcee the event. Carol Anne Haley, minister responsible for the Status of Women, will speak on behalf of the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Dr. Greg Naterer, dean, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, will offer welcoming remarks.

Susan Rose, LGBTQ2S advocate and recipient of the Newfoundland and Labrador Human Rights Commission’s 2017 Human Rights Award, will give the keynote address. Natasha Farrell, School of Graduate Studies and Department of Modern Languages, Literatures and Cultures, will honour the memory of the women by reading their names aloud.

The Sexual Harassment Office and the Department of Gender Studies invite members of the Memorial University community as well as the community at large to join them again this year as they honour the women and reflect upon concrete actions that everyone can take as a shared responsibility to prevent and eliminate gender-based violence.

Parking for this event will be available in lot 60.

Melissa Watton is a senior communications advisor with Human Resources. She can be reached at mwatton@mun.ca.

