Decade of service

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Dr. Susan Dyer Knight is stepping down as chancellor of Memorial University after 10 years of service.

The chancellor is the ceremonial head of the university and represents the university to the province, the country and the world. The position is vested with the degree-granting power of the university and presides over convocation.

‘Warmth and kindness’

Dr. Dyer Knight was appointed in 2012 and was the university’s first woman chancellor.

She has officiated convocation ceremonies conferring nearly 30,000 Memorial University degrees.

Her time as chancellor saw a significant period of growth in graduate and international students at Memorial, with the alumni family growing to 100,000 alumni who contribute to every sector of the province.

“Memorial was extremely fortunate to have Susan Dyer Knight as chancellor for the last decade,” said President Vianne Timmons. “Her signature warmth and kindness is evident as she greets every student who crosses the convocation stage, and I’ve personally enjoyed working with her at convocation and throughout my time as president.”

In addition to her role as chancellor, Dr. Dyer Knight is the founder and artistic director emerita of Shallaway Youth Choir of Newfoundland and Labrador.

“[Dr. Dyer Knight’s] dedication to the operations of our province’s only university is an inspiration, and an example to all those who serve.” — Premier Andrew Furey

She taught music education at the elementary, undergraduate and postgraduate levels for numerous decades and is active internationally as a researcher, clinician, keynote speaker, author, consultant and producer.

Dr. Dyer Knight is a Memorial alumna, holding bachelor degrees in music and music education, as well as an honorary doctor of laws degree. She also holds a master of arts degree in music education from St. Thomas University, Minnesota, and a PhD from the University of London.

“After 10 years overseeing convocation and participating in governance at Memorial University, I want to thank Dr. Susan Dyer Knight for her service in support of her alma mater, Memorial University,” said Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey. “Dr. Dyer Knight is a world-renowned choral director and youth educator, and this experience has been a significant resource to the university during her time as chancellor. Her dedication to the operations of our province’s only university is an inspiration, and an example to all those who serve.”

Dr. Dyer Knight will conclude her time as chancellor on July 31, 2022. Memorial will celebrate Dr. Dyer Knight’s service at a later date.