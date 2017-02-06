Delayed opening

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Memorial University’s St. John’s and Marine Institute campuses are closed for the morning and early afternoon for all faculty, staff and students.

The Memorial University Childcare Centre is also closed. A further announcement will be made at 3 p.m.

To receive campus closure information directly on your phone, download MUN Safe for Apple and Android devices. Users should opt for push notifications, ensuring that they will receive alerts directly on their phone. For more information, please visit https://gazette.mun.ca/campus-and-community/mun-safe/.

To download the app, please visit http://apparmor.com/clients/mun.ca/ or search MUN Safe in the app store of your Apple or Android device.