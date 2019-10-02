Digital networking

Campus and Community

By Rebecca Rebeiro

Networking is more important than even experience in today’s job market.

That’s according to Jason Noonan, a third-year School of Social Work student.

“Any quick Google search will tell you that 70-80 per cent of jobs are not advertised, so even if you’re qualified, you can’t simply apply in many cases,” he said.

That’s one of the reasons why Jason has signed up for Ten Thousand Coffees, an online platform that matches students with alumni, or alumni with alumni, and provides them with the opportunity to connect for career-related conversations.

Opening doors

In partnership with RBC Future Launch, Ten Thousand Coffees has launched with many post-secondary institutions across the country over the last year.

“Ten Thousand Coffees is a fantastic platform to connect students with a network of alumni doing amazing things professionally and in their communities,” said Jennifer Browne, associate director, Student Life. “Arranging a coffee chat, either in person or virtually, with a Memorial alumni can help a student decide on a career path, open the door to a new opportunity and expand their network.”

For some people, networking can be a very daunting task, especially when they don’t where or how to start, said Mr. Noonan.

“A tool like Ten Thousand Coffees takes all of the pressure off, and the fact that it will do the matching for you is a big help,” he said.

Each month, Ten Thousand Coffees members will be notified with an introduction to who they have been matched with based on their career goals and topics of interest.

“It also can match you with people that can give advice on work/life balance or overcoming barriers.” — Jason Noonan

Those include wanting to give or wanting to receive: career advice, interview practice, mentoring, networking, etc. From there, members can decide how they would like to connect with their match.

“Ten Thousand Coffees is an exciting opportunity for alumni to interact with current students or other alumni in an informal setting and share their expertise,” said Lynn Squires, assistant director, Alumni Engagement. “It’s also a great way for many of our out-of-province alumni to keep connected with the Memorial community.”

Mr. Noonan adds, “Being able to meet with people that can give career advice is great, but it also can match you with people that can give advice on work/life balance or overcoming barriers. These kinds of things you wouldn’t find in traditional networking services and I plan to take full advantage of that.”

Visit Memorial’s Ten Thousand Coffees website to learn more and to sign up.