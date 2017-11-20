Director appointed

Campus and Community

By Jennifer Batten

The search committee for the role of director of Faculty Relations has concluded its work and has recommended Geoff Williams for the position.

President Gary Kachanoski has accepted the recommendation and approved the appointment.

Mr. Williams comes to the role from the Human Resource Secretariat of the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, where he currently serves in the role of deputy minister.

He has held leadership roles in a multi-union environment for more than 25 years. He has worked in progressively senior roles over the course of his career and has served on teams tasked with developing strategic collective bargaining strategies for employers and government, working collaboratively to align the outcome of negotiations with the goals of the organization.

“I am pleased to welcome Mr. Williams to this important academic leadership role,” said Dr. Sean Cadigan, associate vice-president (academic) programs, complement planning and development.

“Mr. Williams comes to the Office of Faculty Relations with significant experience in a labour relations environment and a proven track record for fostering positive labour and employment relations.”

Mr. Williams’s formal education includes a master of employment relations degree and a bachelor of commerce degree from Memorial University. His appointment will begin effective Nov. 27, 2017.

Ian McKinnon currently holds the role of acting director, Faculty Relations.