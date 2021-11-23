 Go to page content

Double the impact

Giving Tuesday donations to be matched dollar-for-dollar in 2021

Campus and Community

Nov. 23, 2021

By Heidi Wicks

Black Friday and Cyber Monday aren’t the only days linked to the beginning of the season of gifting.

A stylized map of the world in shades of blue. The words "Save the date: Giving Tuesday Nov. 30 GivingTuesday.ca are in white. A red emoji placemarker with a white heart and red maple leaf is positioned over Canada.

Giving Tuesday, a day dedicated to generosity and kind-heartedness, originated in 2012 in the United States.

It now includes more than 6,000 partners worldwide. The goal is to kickstart the giving season, where charities, companies and individuals join together and rally for causes that are important to them.

This year that day falls on Tuesday, Nov. 30, and Memorial has something special planned.

This year, gifts made between Sunday, Nov. 28, and Tuesday, Nov. 30, will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $10,000, thanks to support from generous donors.

“This ultimately translates into a stronger, brighter future for Newfoundland and Labrador.” — Lisa Browne

Lisa Browne, Memorial’s vice-president of advancement and external relations, says she is excited about the matching donations on Giving Tuesday.

“I’m really delighted that donations made on Giving Tuesday will be matched this year. That’s a great investment in our students, and our province,” she said.

“For example, a $50 donation will have the impact of $100. Whatever amount you decide to give, it means that you will be helping our students learn, evolve and fully achieve their potential. This ultimately translates into a stronger, brighter future for Newfoundland and Labrador.”

Student generosity

Bridget Tait, who is originally from Alberta, works in Memorial’s student calling centre.

“Giving Tuesday matters to me, not only because it demonstrates the generosity of our donors, but because it also makes a difference to students like me,” said Ms. Tait.

A smiling female who works in the student calling centre wearing a headset sits in front of a computer with a Giving Tuesday graphic on it.
Bridget Tait
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

She says she is thrilled with the sense of community she has found at Memorial.

“There’s a reason why people in Canada think Newfoundland and Labrador have the friendliest people in the country,” she said with a smile, mentioning that she wells up with warmth every time someone calls her “my treasure” or “my love.”

Ms. Tait also says working in the on-campus calling centre has been “an amazing experience.”

“Not only have I improved my people skills, but I’ve been told the best advice from people who were in my shoes not too long ago.”

Inspiring work

One of those people is Jonathan Lake, who heads the student calling program. He began his Memorial career as a student in the calling program.

“Through the calling program, the students get to hear incredible stories about life on campus throughout the years, get advice from alumni and are inspired to be the best community members they can be,” said Mr. Lake.

Jonathan Lake is standing at a desk with one arm leaning on its surface. Behind him is a row of clocks in different time zones. He is wearing a claret coloured button up short sleeved shirt. He is smiling.
Jonathan Lake
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

#Unselfie

Whether it’s volunteering time, money or a gesture of kindness, every contribution goes a long way.

 As part of the national Giving Tuesday campaign, students, faculty and staff are invited to take photos of themselves and their messages of compassion to share on social media throughout the day on Nov. 30.

Bridget is holding a sign that says, "For Giving Tuesday I am listening to others and encouraging them to share their stories"
Bridget Tait’s “unselfie.”
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

To post your photos, please tag @MemorialUAlumni and @MemorialU on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and use the hashtag #Unselfie, #GivingTuesdayCA and #MUNgiving.

To donate, visit www.mun.ca/give, call 1-877-700-4081 or email giving@mun.ca.

Heidi Wicks is a communications advisor with the Offices of Alumni Engagement and Development. She can be reached at wicksh@mun.ca.

Topics

