 Go to page content

Education Accord NL

Provincial government to undertake development of a 10-year accord

Campus and Community

Jan. 25, 2024

By Memorial University

The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador today announced the creation of Education Accord NL to be co-chaired by two Memorial University faculty members.

Drs. Anne Burke and Karen Goodnough from the Faculty of Education will co-chair the development of the 10-year education accord.

According to the government news release, Education Accord NL will focus on four pillars: early learning and childhood development; education engagement and transformation; health and well-being in education environments; and post-secondary education and learning across the life span.

The process will include consultations.

“Memorial University plays an important and unique role as a partner in this province’s education ecosystem through our comprehensive offerings to all students and specifically in educating teachers who are thought leaders throughout the broader system,” said President Neil Bose. “The expertise of Drs. Burke and Goodnough will provide significant value to the process and I congratulate them on their appointments.”

Memorial looks forward to being fully engaged as an institution in the process of developing Education Accord NL, added Dr. Bose.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Three students walk away from the camera on a tree-lined pathway.

Jan. 24, 2024

Unlocking doors

Joyce Foundation bursary recipient embraces challenges — and conquers them

A smiling, dark-haired yellow woman in a white shirt and jacket standing in front of a wall of windows. The words "Equity advocate: Medical student honoured by national organization for work supporting vulnerable populations, Read More" are in pink over the image.

Jan. 23, 2024

Equity advocate

Medical student honoured by national organization for work supporting vulnerable populations

Jan. 22, 2024

IT update

Message from President Bose on Grenfell Campus

Megan Smith, a white woman in her late teens, leans on a rail while smiling.

Jan. 19, 2024

Studentview

During the gloomy months, don't forget what makes you shine

An aerial view of the St. John's campus, showing multiple kinds of buildings.

Jan. 18, 2024

Engaged citizen

Dr. Steven Wolinetz's contributions recognized by pensioners' association

Glenn Barnes, a white man in his late 50s, wears a grey suit and claret tie against a white backdrop.

Jan. 18, 2024

Presidential search update

Process underway to select committee members